Best ‘Numberblocks’ toy

Which ‘Numberblocks’ toys are best?

“Numberblocks” is a well-known YouTube show that became a popular spinoff of the “Alphablocks” show. Both programs revolutionized how to teach counting effectively and helped young viewers learn basic addition and subtraction. Both shows are free to watch on YouTube and captivate children around the world. As the “Numberblocks” series continues to see an increase in viewership, parents will likely see more spinoff toys based on the show. “Numberblocks” toys are great for kids since they also help children learn how to count, identify numbers and work out basic math problems.

The hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink Cubes 1-10 Activity Set is a great toy for young children just starting to get into math. It comes with multiple activities and components that solely focus on numbers one through ten.

What to know before you buy a ‘Numberblocks’ toy

Math can be fun

Somewhere along the line, math got a reputation of being a boring core subject in school. While math can sometimes appear dry, it can be fun in a number of ways. Students who gain an appreciation for math early on are more likely to remain interested in it, especially if they have a head start in their learning. “Numberblocks” focuses on preschool-age students 3 years old or older, so it’s sure to get your little one engaged in counting and interacting with math.

Game type

Official “Numberblocks” games typically come with many different activities in one activity set. These activities vary, offering a number of different “Numberblocks” games, from dice to building blocks and more. Some focus on specific number ranges, while others focus on a specific type of mathematics. The “Numberblocks” dice are a lot of fun when learning addition and subtraction, and children can play the custom dice games at home or at school.

Familiarity with the show

Children can get hooked on “Numberblocks,” and their love of the show will reinforce their desire to get corresponding toys and interact with the world of math. Young learners who haven’t seen the show might not have the same enthusiasm as those who have seen the “Numberblocks” show. And official “Numberblocks” toys are actually linked to certain episodes of the show, so kids can use them to play along with their favorite episodes.

What to look for in a quality ‘Numberblocks’ toy

Official ‘Numberblocks’ products

“Numberblocks” has become a phenomenon, and many young learners and parents are aware of how popular it is. There are tons of hand-made Etsy toys based on the show. While some of these toys are fantastic and worth purchasing, keep in mind that they are not official “Numberblocks” products. If you want a true “Numberblocks” product, visit their official store page or look for their toys on popular retailer sites.

Appropriate level toy

Young learners are the main target of “Numberblocks” toys. However, there is a huge difference between a three-year-old’s learning skills and a five-year-old’s mathematical abilities. Start toddlers off with easier games that revolve around smaller numbers. Older children will probably prefer a bigger challenge and might want to get into double digits.

Longevity

Official “Numberblocks” activity sets come with about 30 math-related games per box. It will take a long time to exhaust the playing and learning potential inside each set. Some hand-made toys are a little less complex, like stickers or foam toys. Consider what your child would really enjoy and what will help them learn over the course of many months or even years.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Numberblocks’ toy

“Numberblocks” toys range from just a few dollars to about $30. Some of the official “Numberblocks” activity sets cost more.

‘Numberblocks’ toy FAQ

What is the biggest number in ‘Numberblocks’?

A. So far, the biggest number in “Numberblocks” is 1 billion. While the show typically features smaller numbers (less than 100), the show has fun with very large numbers occasionally. This is becoming more frequent, especially since the show has been around for many seasons.

How should I teach ‘Numberblocks’?

A. There are many ways to teach “Numberblocks.” You can use it as a passive learning activity and just let the kids watch the show. They will inevitably start trying to do the math by themselves. You can try to involve them more by using dice or getting a “Numberblocks” toy. Kids will feel encouraged to try counting activities, number identification and basic math problems.

What are the best ‘Numberblocks’ toys to buy?

Top ‘Numberblocks’ toy

hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink Cubes 1-10 Activity Set

What you need to know: This is an official “Numberblocks” box set with 30 activities and buildable blocks using the numbers 1-10.

What you’ll love: Children can build their favorite “Numberblocks” from the show. Have them try out one of the 30 included activities to learn how to count and do basic math. And they can play along with episodes from the show.

What you should consider: Older children might find 1-10 too easy and may want something more challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Numberblocks’ toy for the money

Numberblocks Dice, Full Color Characters 1 – 6

What you need to know: These handmade dice feature “Numberblocks” one through six, and do a great job of bringing the show to life.

What you’ll love: Each dice is hand-made and features pictures and numbers. You can buy up to six dice at once. Any child will enjoy these since you can use them for so many different math-related activities.

What you should consider: The dice are a bit small and may pose a choking hazard for young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink Cubes 11-20 Activity Set

What you need to know: If you want a set your child can use for a while, this comes with 30 activities and buildable blocks featuring numbers 11-20.

What you’ll love: Enjoy building with this official “Numberblocks” activity set. Try out 30 different math activities that also align with episodes from the show. One box has months of playing and learning potential.

What you should consider: Beginners should start with the 1-10 box set before trying out the larger numbers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

