Which food mill is best?

With all of the kitchen gadgets out there to choose from, adding one more might seem like overkill. But a food mill is not your ordinary kitchen gadget. Not only can this handy tool grind and purée foods into smooth soups and sauces, but it can also separate seeds, skins and peels while it works. Velvety mashed potatoes, silky applesauce and fruit purées are within a few cranks of the handle.

The best food mill for you is the one that can tackle every task you throw at it. If you are looking for a high-quality workhorse that will last for years, the Cuisipro Deluxe Food Mill is the best choice for your kitchen.

What to know before you buy a food mill

Material

Food mills are made of a variety of materials, including plastic, aluminum, tinned steel and stainless steel. The cheapest option is plastic, but these food mills tend to be less durable and won’t hold up to frequent use.

On the other end of the spectrum is stainless steel. These food mills are easy to clean, are dishwasher safe and sturdy, but they are also the most expensive. If you’re on a budget, look for a combination of stainless steel and plastic, checking the plastic components carefully to make sure they are high-quality.

Size

The size of the food mill you get has everything to do with both your budget and how you’ll be using it. If you plan on only milling small quantities of baby food, then a smaller capacity food mill should do the trick. Cooking for a crowd? Then it’s best to go with larger capacities and consider an electric food mill too. Food mills with a larger capacity — 3 quarts as opposed to 2 quarts or less — also keep the food inside the bowl better, even when processing large batches of food.

Electric or manual

Food mills can be either electric or manual, but within those two categories, you have some choices. Manual standalone food mills are self-contained and can process large quantities of food at once. Manual pot mounted food mills are good for individual servings or small quantities with the milling attachment sitting on a bowl or pot to catch the milled food. Attach a manual table-mounted mill to a table with a clamp and use it for milling large quantities of food. Purchased separately and added to your food mixer, an electric food mixer attachment is best for infrequent use or small quantities. Electric stand-alone food mills are the most expensive option but make quick work of large quantities of food — for example, 80 pounds of potatoes in an hour.

What to look for in a quality food mill

Interchangeable discs

A quality food mill will come with different discs to allow you to mill to different consistencies. Jellies and baby food need a fine mill, applesauce and vegetable purées use a medium mill and applesauce and chunky soups work well with a coarse mill. These discs should be easy to swap in and out.

Legs and hooks for attachments

Pot or bowl-mounted food mills need to come with sturdy legs, hooks or loops to attach them. This allows for easy operation and prevents kitchen disasters caused by a tipped-over bowl.

Easy cleaning

Every part of your food mill, from the grinding plate to the bowl, should be easy to clean. Look for dishwasher-safe parts for the easiest clean-up or at the very least, food mills that don’t require fussy cleaning products. Food mills that are hand-wash-only should also come with a separate brush to clean the grinding plate and the milling blade.

How much you can expect to spend on a food mill

The price of a food mill depends largely on its size and the material it is made of. Prices range from $15 for a small plastic food mill to well over $200 for a premium, stainless steel food mill.

Food mill FAQ

Can you mill raw food in a food mill?

A. Although some food mills can process raw fruits and vegetables, check with your owner’s manual for their recommendations. Most food will process easier if it is even just slightly cooked before you pass it through your mill.

How do I know which size food mill to get?

A. For the majority of home cooks, a 2-quart food mill should be big enough to meet their needs. If you have a large family or routinely process large amounts of food, such as for canning every year, then you may want to consider a 3-quart or larger food mill.

What’s the best food mill to buy?

Top food mill

Cuisipro Deluxe Food Mill

What you need to know: This food mill may be pricey, but it is built to last.

What you’ll love: The ergonomic design of this food mill means it’s easy to use. Better yet, it’s easy to clean — a bonus when milling fruits and vegetables with seeds and skin — and the discs are easy to change.

What you should consider: The main issue with this food mill is the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top food mill for the money

Weston Stainless Steel Food Mill

What you need to know: Use this mill for sieving and mashing foods occasionally.

What you’ll love: This comes with three separate discs and works best for mashing and sieving soft foods such as cooked fruits and vegetables for baby food. The Weston is easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This is not as heavy duty as other food mills and requires excessive milling for finer work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mirro Foley Stainless Steel Food Mill

What you need to know: The Mirro Foley is a well-rounded food mill at a solid price point.

What you’ll love: For straining, grating and ricing, this food mill can’t be beaten. Durable stainless steel construction and an easy-to-use grinding mechanism make for perfect mashed potatoes, every time.

What you should consider: The wire handle is difficult and uncomfortable to grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

