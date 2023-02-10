Which yoga mat bag is best?

If you’re a passionate yogi, you spend a lot of time in the studio — and you also spend a lot of time toting your mat to class. Yoga mat bags take the stress out of carrying a bulky mat that can easily unravel. Just roll up your mat, tuck it inside your bag and head to class.

You can choose from oversized styles that hold personal items or other yoga equipment, such as towels and straps, or select a minimalist style that carries nothing but the mat. The top pick, the Kindfolk Yoga Mat Duffel Bag with Pocket and Zipper, has a boxy design that offers plenty of accessory and equipment space.

What to know before you buy a yoga mat bag

Yoga mat bags can be found in several styles.

Sling strap

Sling strap styles are a minimalist’s dream. These bare-bones carriers consist of a strap system that loops and locks around the mat. They’re as lightweight as you can go, though the mat is exposed to the elements and you don’t have any storage options.

Sling bag

Classic sling bags typically consist of a cylindrical bag and an adjustable shoulder strap. They’re lightweight, have zipper or drawstring closures and occasionally include one or two small compartments, though you need to still carry a purse or tote to hold most personal items.

Duffel or tote

If you need to carry a change of clothes or additional equipment, such as blocks, straps or towels, a duffel or tote style is the best choice. They’re preferred by yogis and Pilates practitioners who have larger or thicker mats. Given the added functionality, these tend to cost more than other styles.

Backpack

There are some backpack styles with dedicated space for yoga mats. These are often in the form of side pockets to store mats vertically, or strap systems to hold mats horizontally at the top or bottom of the backpack. While backpack styles store a considerable amount of gear and accessories, they’re usually somewhat bulky and heavy.

What to look for in a quality yoga mat bag

Size

The average yoga mat is 26 inches wide, and it fits into a standard yoga mat bag. Mats that are 28 inches or larger (and sometimes thicker, too) require oversized bags. When selecting a size, it’s also important to consider whether there’s ample storage if you require it.

Materials

Yoga mat bags come in a variety of materials, including canvas, nylon, polyester and cotton. For the most part, they’re made of lightweight materials like these so they don’t become a burden to carry. Adjustable straps are made from webbed cotton or nylon.

Compartments

Yoga mat bags can have one or two small compartments in classic slings, or a series of pockets in oversized styles. Compartments in certain yoga mat bags can be challenging to access. If you need better storage options, choose a yoga mat bag with a large main compartment. These are common in larger styles.

Designs

Yoga mat bags come in a variety of colors and designs, though some manufacturers have bigger selections than others. Some popular bags from leading brands only come in one color or design, so it’s not uncommon to see other yogis with the same bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a yoga mat bag

Classic sling styles cost less than $25, though more spacious bags cost $25-$40. If you need an oversized bag or one with more compartments, expect to spend closer to $50.

Yoga mat bag FAQ

Are yoga mat bags lined?

A. About half of yoga mat bags have linings. Lightweight, inexpensive mat bags are more likely to be unlined than premium styles. Certain premium styles are unlined as well, though that’s often due to their high-quality material.

Will a Pilates mat fit inside a yoga mat bag?

A. You probably need a larger or oversized yoga mat bag. Regular yoga mats are usually between 2 and 5 millimeters thick, whereas Pilates mats can be up to 15 millimeters thick. Some sling strap styles may accommodate Pilates mats.

What yoga mat bag is best to buy?

Top yoga mat bag

Kindfolk Yoga Mat Duffel Bag with Pocket and Zipper

Our take: This is a spacious canvas option for the yogi who needs to carry other supplies like blocks, towels and rugs.

What we like: It offers comfortable rolled straps and a cotton-blend lining. It can hold thicker mats up to 26 inches wide.

What you should consider: This won’t hold the thickest foam mats and it may be too big if you don’t intend to carry many accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga mat bag for the money

Fit Spirit Tree of Life Yoga Mat Bag

Our take: This is a lightweight canvas mat bag preferred by minimalists. It is comfortable to carry, with a wide adjustable shoulder strap.

What we like: It offers a full-length zipper for easy access to the mat, and comes with a couple of compartments for small items. It is also machine-washable.

What you should consider: Fitting objects into the external pockets can be challenging when your mat is in the bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aurorae Yoga Mat Tote Bag

Our take: This oversized tote offers a snap closure. It’s a popular option for yogis who get changed at the studio.

What we like: It holds a full change of clothes and additional yoga accessories. It is well-built and available in six designs.

What you should consider: It is better-suited for mats less than 28 inches thick. The snap closure leaves it somewhat exposed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

