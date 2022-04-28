Which golf club grips are best?

Golf is both fun and challenging. The most subtle nuances in your golf swing can make a big difference in your score. The same holds true for your golf equipment — shoes, gloves, balls and clubs.

One of the most important components of your golf clubs is the grip that wraps around each club shaft to help you securely hold it in place. Choosing the right one can improve your golfing experience. For their noticeable softness and fashionable design, the top-recommended golf grips are the Winn Dritac AVS Midsize Grips.

What to know before you buy golf club grips

The right golf club grip provides control

New grips allow for maximum control of the golf club. Your hands should not slide down the shaft while you are swinging, and they should not come off the grip after you make an impact with the ball. This can make the difference between a good and bad shot as well as a safe and unsafe shot.

The right golf club grip can increase swing speed

As golf grips wear down, the tendency is for the golfer to grip the clubs tighter to keep them from moving in their hands. However, increased pressure in the hands causes the shoulders and forearms to be tighter, which leads to decreased swing speed. A light, tension-free swing is faster and will lead to a greater distance.

The right golf club grip can address swing problems

If you are struggling with slicing or hooking the golf ball, you can employ different techniques with your overall hand grip to eliminate those problems. The right golf grips allow you to correctly position your hands and apply the correct amount of tension to counteract your previous swing flaws.

What to look for in quality golf club grips

Size

Most golf club grips range from 0.56 to 0.72 inches in diameter. Junior grips are even smaller. Undersized grips are 0.56 to 0.57 inches, while standard grips measure 0.58 to 0.60 inches. Midsize grips run 0.64 to 0.66 inches, and oversize grips are 0.70 to 0.72 inches. Most golf clubs come with standard grips. However, based on the size of your hands, or if you want to limit your wrist movement, you may prefer grips that are smaller or larger than the standard.

Material

Many golf club grips incorporate some form of rubber because of its tackiness and ability to hold up in all weather conditions. All-rubber grips are the least expensive but also tend to wear out more quickly. Synthetic materials are softer than rubber but don’t hold up as well in wet weather. Leather grips look and feel great, but they’re expensive, less durable and difficult to hold when it rains. Hybrid golf grips are growing in popularity because they combine rubber and synthetic materials to give extra moisture-wicking properties.

Grip tape

Many golf club grips come with grip tape. You can add layers of grip tape to slightly increase the overall grip width. A layer of tape usually adds 0.01 to 0.02 inches.

How much you can expect to spend on golf club grips

The most affordable grips are mainly rubber and run $4-$10 per grip, which is $40-$120 for a standard set of clubs. Synthetic and leather grips run $10-$30 each for a set total of $120-$360. Some people to choose to use grip tape to re-grip their own clubs at a cost of $5-$10 per roll.

Golf club grips FAQ

How do I know when it’s time to get new grips?

A. The golf club will feel looser in your hands as the grip wears down. Its tackiness will begin to decrease over time. Additionally, you may see cracks in the grip or faded areas where the color has worn down from continual use.

How do I know which size golf club grip I need?

A. The key to finding the right size golf club grip is the size of your golf glove. People with small- and medium-sized golf gloves typically use standard grips, while golfers with large and extra-large gloves should consider midsize or oversize grips. Younger golfers or people with small hands should consider undersize or junior grips.

How long do golf club grips typically last?

A. On average, golf grips will last 30 to 40 full rounds of golf. For active golfers, that is usually one season. Golfers who play less often may be able to play with the same grips for several years.

What are the best golf club grips to buy?

Top golf club grips

Winn Dritac AVS Midsize Grips

What you need to know: These golf club grips offer extra softness and are great for people with large hands or a slow golf swing.

What you’ll love: The polymer material is ideal for a nonslip feel that is equally comfortable. The extra cushioning provides shock absorption. There is variable texture in key pressure points to improve the overall grip.

What you should consider: The grips are not as tacky when the weather is extra hot or rainy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top golf club grips for the money

SAPLIZE Rubber Golf Club Grips

What you need to know: Inexpensively priced, these all-rubber grips come in a full set that is available in six bold colors.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with 13 grips and grip tape. The upper grip is integrated with velvet cotton yarn to ensure a nonslip hold. The lower grip is made from a soft rubber that brings greater comfort. The grips are designed to work well in wet weather.

What you should consider: These grips are not as soft as other models and are not intended to last a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lamkin Crossline Grip

What you need to know: These grips can be fit to any golfer with a unique design that comes in multiple colors and sizes.

What you’ll love: The grip pattern is densely spaced to promote a lighter tension while providing excellent lateral traction. The proprietary rubber compound adds extra tack and reduces grip stress.

What you should consider: These grips do not come with extra grip tape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.