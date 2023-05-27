Increase your ‘wow’ factor

High-top sneakers have an undeniable athletic vibe, but they’ve become a staple of chic streetwear in recent years. Whether you wear them with joggers and a T-shirt or skinny jeans and a leather jacket, they can instantly up your outfit’s cool factor.

The best high-top sneakers will work with anything in your closet and are the perfect finishing touch to any look.

Best unisex high-top sneakers

Converse Unisex All Star ’70s High-Top Sneakers

These classic high-top sneakers have a design inspired by the famous Chuck Taylor Converse shoes, but upgraded for modern comfort. They’re made of premium canvas and have a vintage star ankle patch and “license plate.” OrthoLite insole cushioning and winged tongue stitching ensure they’re as comfortable as possible.

Vans Unisex Filmore High-Top Platform Sneaker

If you want an old-school pair of high-tops, these Vans are for you. They feature a canvas upper with a classic lace-up closure and a cushioned insole for comfortable all-day wear. They also have a platform midsole to add extra height.

Converse Unisex High-Top Sneaker

Available in 15 colors, these comfortable high-top sneakers feature a combination of twill and leather for a sharp, sophisticated look. They have a padded collar and tongue and OrthoLite cushioning in the insole to ensure your feet have effective support throughout the day. They have durable rubber soles, too.

Best men’s high-top sneakers

Reebok Men’s Bb4500 Safety Toe High-Top

These high-top Reeboks provide support and stability on the court, but their sharp two-tone design makes them stylish enough to wear every day. Memory foam cushioning in the footbed provides support and shock absorption, and a durable, slip-resistant outsole keeps you steady on any surface.

ZGR Men’s High-Top Canvas Sneakers

These budget-friendly high-tops offer a classic canvas design in 10 colors, including yellow and blue. The canvas is breathable to keep your feet cool in warm weather, and the thick rubber sole provides excellent traction. They pair well with everything from track pants to shorts to jeans.

Peak Men’s Lou Williams Streetball High-Top Basketball Shoes

These high-tops are designed with both form and function in mind. The synthetic leather and textile upper comes in 14 colors, including several bright shades like pink and red, while a cushioned sole gives your feet plenty of support. They’re breathable and water-resistant for everyday wear.

Vans Filmore Men’s High-Top Shoes

These stylish high-tops feature uppers with a combination of suede and canvas, giving them a sharp, modern look. The upper also has a classic lace-up closure and is double-stitched to improve durability. The sneakers have an ethylene-vinyl acetate foam footbed for cushioning and a vulcanized rubber outsole to provide effective traction.

adidas Men’s Hoops 3.0 Shoes

These smart-looking, basketball-inspired sneakers pair well with everything in your wardrobe, from joggers to chinos. They feature an eco-friendly synthetic leather upper and the iconic three-stripe pattern that adidas is famous for. A cushioned sole and rubber outsole ensure they’re comfortable enough to wear all day.

APL Superfuture Basketball Shoes

These unique high-tops offer a sock-like fit that lets you quickly get them on and off. They have a foam midsole that’s lightweight and responsive, providing excellent cushioning when you’re on your feet. Two Velcro straps across the front help customize your fit.

Best women’s high-top sneakers

adidas Bravada Women’s Shoes

These cool high-tops have a fun skater vibe that pairs well with many casual outfits. They’re also highly comfortable, boasting an EVA foam midsole for maximum cushioned support. A spacious round toe and adjustable lace-up closure let you get the perfect fit.

ZGR Women’s Canvas High-Top Sneakers

These highly affordable sneakers have a classic look that pairs well with everything from sweats to boyfriend jeans. The durable canvas upper comes in 25 color and pattern options to help you express your style. The sole is made of thick vulcanized rubber with an anti-slip design to keep you stable.

