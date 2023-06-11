These dog crates are convenient for all kinds of travel

Whether you’re traveling by car, train or airplane, going the distance with dogs can add another complicated layer to your trip. Sure, plenty of dogs do fine in the air and don’t experience motion sickness in the car, but a traveling pup certainly adds more to the equation — more packing (their food, toys, beds and more), more potty breaks and more things to, well, carry.

Enter the Eventur Travel Kennel by Diggs. This recent innovation is the world’s first inflatable travel crate for dogs and it’s currently available for pre-order. Since it’s inflatable, it’s light to carry, portable and it deflates easily when not in use.

Best pet travel crates

Eventur Travel Kennel

This travel kennel for dogs has ventilated mesh windows, which offer great breathability. The kennel itself is, in fact, inflatable as it is made of PVC and drop-stitch technology that allows it to effectively withstand everything from claw punctures and scratches to chewing. The crate comes in three sizes (small, medium and large) for dogs up to 30, 55 and 80 pounds.

Sold by Diggs

Amazon Basics Two-door Collapsible Soft-Sided Folding Travel Crate Dog Kennel

With more than 15,000 Amazon reviews, this folding travel crate is soft-sided and collapsible, which makes it highly transportable. Available in small (26 inches), medium (30 inches), large (36 inches) and extra-large (42 inches) sizes, it can be folded flat to fit in just about any tight space.

Sold by Amazon

Beatrice Home Fashions Portable Pop-Up Travel Pet Kennel

This pop-up kennel is available in black, blue, purple, fuchsia, green, orange and red and folds up, making it easy to store and transport. Ideal for cats and rabbits as well as dogs, this lightweight kennel can be brought on the go while traveling or camping and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Petprsco Portable Collapsible Dog Crate

Amazon’s Choice for travel crates for medium dogs, this polyester kennel is collapsible and comes with a comfortable, plush mat that’s removable and washable, as well as a blanket and a foldable travel bowl. It also includes an adjustable interior leash and breathable mesh on all four sides.

Sold by Amazon

Lucky Duck Dog Kennel

This storm-gray kennel is intermediate in size and extremely durable. It has a quick-flip design, meaning that the door can open inward or outward and it only requires one hand for easy opening. Its design includes ventilation holes for keeping the interior cool and a pitched floor that allows water to divert to the interior drain kennels for simple, mess-free cleanup.

Sold by Cabela’s

Petsfit Store 36-inch Soft-Sided Dog Crate

Inside this travel crate, there is a thick, plush mat for extra comfort while your dog’s on the go. Soft-sided and completely foldable, it folds down to the size of a small, portable mat and it also features three mesh windows with a roll-down design. Its size options include 24 inches for small dogs, 30 inches for medium dogs, 36 inches for large dogs and 39.5 inches for extra-large dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

