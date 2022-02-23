Best heat transfer printer paper

Transfer paper works because the thin paper is coated with wax and pigment from your printer. Normal paper is too absorbent to transfer text or an image onto clothes or canvases.

Which heat transfer printer paper is best?

Heat transfer paper allows users to print images or text using an ordinary printer and then transfer that content to another surface, like cloth or clothing, for example. If you want to print shirts at home or apply your own decals without the need for special hardware, heat transfer printer paper opens up creative possibilities.

If you’re looking for the best inkjet-compatible heat transfer paper, PPD Inkjet Iron-On Mixed Light and Dark Transfer Paper, Pack of 40 Sheets is the best choice. It includes sheets designed for transferring onto both light and dark colored fabrics.

What to know before you buy a heat transfer printer paper

Inkjet vs. laser jet

The kind of printer you have determines the sort of heat transfer paper you can use. If you don’t have a printer yet, find the one best suited to your needs, then decide on the best heat transfer paper option that’s compatible with your inkjet or laser jet. Be careful not to use a paper type that isn’t designed specifically to be used with your printer.

What you’re transferring

Depending on the subject matter and the intended surface, you may need specific heat transfer paper to get the job done. Some heat transfer paper is intended for plain, light-colored T-shirts and that sort of use. However, there are options specifically made to transfer graphics and text onto a dark surface without issue. Consider what colors you need to print out and determine what you’re using your transfer paper on before you buy anything.

Amount needed

If you’re making a handful of custom-printed pieces for a family photo or gifts for friends and relatives, you probably don’t need a large bulk supply of transfer paper. However, if you’re planning to go through many prints and graphics, you might consider getting a larger quantity of heat transfer printer paper all at once. Generally, it’s more cost-effective to get larger amounts of paper in a single order.

What to look for in a quality heat transfer printer paper

Compatibility

The printer paper should not only be intended for use with your type of printer but also compatible with your fabrics. After determining what you’re printing and the surface onto which you need to affix the print, the best solution varies. Transfer paper intended for dark clothing is better for dark fabric, but paper designed for light fabric is better in that situation. The right option is completely dependent on what you already have or need.

Ease of use

The best heat transfer sheets come with easy, intuitive instructions that help users achieve the final result they want. The entire purpose of getting heat transfer paper is to avoid purchasing expensive silk-screening services or equipment. If it isn’t easy to use, it defeats the point of the transfer paper being an at-home solution.

Print quality

Heat transfer paper doesn’t all produce the crisp final result you might imagine. There are also options like heat press vinyl, which, while allowing users to apply a print to the fabric, isn’t technically transfer paper and can’t be used with your average printing tech. A quality option for the total transference of a vivid and bright image is cold-peel paper, which can be applied using a classic screen printer. If you want something that can be ironed on by hand, your best bet is any heat transfer paper meant for home use.

How much you can expect to spend on heat transfer printer paper

For simple transfer paper in small quantities, you can expect to find what you need for under $15. If you need many sheets, expect to pay more overall, but less per individual piece of transfer paper.

Heat transfer printer paper FAQ

Are there papers compatible with inkjet and laser jet printers?

A. While there are options that are safe to put in either type of printer, they aren’t the recommended solution. Sometimes users find that the quality of an all-purpose type of heat transfer paper doesn’t really work as well as one intended for the printer. The image or printing might smudge or wash off after being applied. Rather than dealing with potential complications that can arise with a printer paper that tries to do both, it’s easier to pick up some heat transfer paper specifically made for inkjet or laser jet technology. One type isn’t really more expensive than the other, so use something reliable for your printing.

Can you print photos for heat transfer?

A. Yes, but your options are probably a bit more limited than vector artwork and text-related prints. Practically any heat transfer paper that you find can easily handle text and vector artwork made in programs like Adobe Illustrator, for example. For high-quality photo printing, finding what you need could be a bit harder. Some papers are better than others at transferring detailed photographs, but you also have to consider that your printer could be an issue. Some printers are designed to print with a broader range of color necessary for your photo print to look good.

What are the best heat transfer printer papers to buy?

Top heat transfer printer paper

PPD Inkjet Iron-On Mixed Light and Dark Transfer Paper, Pack of 40 Sheets

What you need to know: This set of transfer paper can be used on light and dark materials, if you’ll be printing for varied surfaces.

What you’ll love: It’s usable with inkjet printers and comes with 20 sheets of transfer paper for light surfaces and 20 sheets for dark surfaces. The paper can be cut or trimmed with normal scissors. The application process is simple and the manufacturer has a step-by-step video tutorial link included in the pack of sheets.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the light transfer paper. It may be tricky to get the sheets to completely stick to the surface for proper ironing and transfer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heat transfer printer paper for money

NuFun Activities Inkjet Printable Iron-On Heat Transfer Paper, 6 Sheets

What you need to know: This affordable little set of transfer paper is great for anyone looking to create a smaller number of prints.

What you’ll love: It’s designed for use with inkjet printers and light-colored fabrics. The prints are easily transferred via ironing to shirts, bags, hats and fabrics in general. It’s compatible with cutters and die-cutting machines in addition to household irons or heat presses.

What you should consider: The image or design must be mirrored to transfer in the correct direction. Some users reported receiving damaged or faulty copies of the sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Techni Print EZP Neenah Paper Heat Transfer Paper for Laser Printers, 50 Sheets

What you need to know: This paper is designed for laser jet printing and usage with light-colored surfaces to transfer a print.

What you’ll love: It can be used with laser printers or copiers that have fuser oil or those that don’t have oil at all. Application is simple and can be performed using a clothing iron and dry heat. In addition to fabrics, the paper can be applied to coasters, mouse pads, puzzles, leather and other materials.

What you should consider: Some users found that their prints were damaged in the wash, and others found that the shiny non-transparent background is the only part that seems to wash away.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

