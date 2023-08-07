Fans of McDonald’s already know it’s the place to go for the crispiest fast food fries and trendy, collectible toys (like Squishmallows). But next year, McDonald’s plans to soar into uncharted territory with a new restaurant based on a nearly forgotten mascot.

At the end of July, McDonald’s executives revealed they’re planning a spinoff restaurant based on CosMc, an alien who appeared in multiple McDonald’s commercials in the ’80s and ’90s. The idea was first shared by McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski in a Q2 conference call, who revealed plans to launch a whole chain of restaurants called “CosMc’s,” which will be tested in a small handful of sites beginning in early 2024.

McDonald’s

Who is CosMc?

CosMc is a many-handed alien character who appeared in his first McDonald’s ad in 1986, along with Ronald McDonald, Grimace and the Professor, another mascot who’s been forgotten over time.

The story of CosMc

In his first commercial, CosMc lands in McDonaldland where the other characters discover him. They all soon discover that CosMc loves to trade, and over time, they learn that he’s willing to barter just about anything for some hot, crispy McDonald’s fries.

At the end of the commercial, the group shares a McDonald’s meal together, which CosMc says is “deliciously awesome,” before zooming away in his space suit.

What will CosMc’s restaurants be like?

This is still a little bit of a mystery. McDonald’s executives haven’t revealed much other than to say that CosMc’s will be a “small format” restaurant “with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.” They should announce more details around the end of this year.

But it’s not too surprising that the brand is choosing an obscure mascot from the past to build this spinoff around. Grimace, another forgotten mascot, exploded into meme-driven popularity this year after a shake celebrating his birthday became super popular on TikTok.

Celebrate vintage (and modern) McDonald’s mascots with these products

Hamburglar Funko Pop! Plush

This masked thief gets a bad rap when all he really wants is those delicious McDonald’s burgers all to himself. Celebrate one of the most iconic McDonald’s mascots with this seven-inch plush from Funko Pop’s Ad Icons collection — he just might share his secret stash of burgers with you.

Sold by Amazon

Vintage Mayor McCheese Collector Series Glass Tumbler

This Collector Series glass tumbler is a serious throwback featuring Mayor McCheese, a character who debuted in McDonaldland in the 1970s. He can even still be seen in a cameo appearance in the VHS series “The Gruesome Adventures of Ronald McDonald.”

Sold by Amazon

McDonald’s Big Mac Attack Vintage Ad Reproduction

Anyone who loves vintage McDonald’s marketing will love this ad reproduction printed on a metal sign that will look great in any room. The only downside is the Big Mac craving you’ll get every time you walk by.

Sold by Amazon

Loungefly McDonalds Ronald McDonald Double Strap Shoulder Bag

A perfect place to stash your Happy Meal toys and leftover fries, this Loungefly mini backpack is made from durable faux leather in Ronald McDonald’s iconic red, white and yellow colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.