Like the Instant Pot before it, the air fryer went from a niche small appliance years ago to a staple of kitchens worldwide. As more people bought them, more started to make them too. Now, dozens of big-name brands make air fryers with many builds and functions, but some brands stand above the rest, depending on your needs.

What makes a good air fryer?

A quality air fryer is much more than a healthy alternative to deep frying. It’s a faster, often more delicious way to cook steaks, chicken, veggies, frozen fries and more. As the market grows, so do the options.

A good air fryer holds your food with enough space for air to circulate. They often feature crisping baskets or are made from a heat-attracting material that emulates the sear you get with oil.

While many have a similar design to rice cookers and feature pressure-cooking capabilities, ensure you get what you need for your taste.

Those who need something bigger for roasts and chickens may like to know how other air fryers look like front-action toaster ovens. These often have a pull-down door and several layers. They’re wonderful for french fries and other meals that benefit from layers but shouldn’t stick together.

Another common variant feature is a front-load cooking chamber with an onboard handle on the back. This allows for easy insertion, removal and shaking of fried foods as they cook.

When looking at an air fryer, ensure it’s the right size and function for your needs. Just because one brand has an exciting feature doesn’t mean your model does.

However, if you don’t know where to start, these brands offer reliable, crispy and easy-to-clean air frying experiences in a wide-ranging scope of budgets, interests and sizes.

Ninja

A pioneer of air frying, Ninja offers dozens of fryers to pick from. Whether you’re just starting or looking for a two-basket setup for holiday dinners, Ninja’s got what you need. Its sturdy and easy-to-use air fryers range from limited-use, front-loading models to multicookers. Ninja’s air fryers are beginner-friendly and easy to use. They are available in a wide range of one- and two-basket models.

Instant

Instant Pots brought pressure-cooking to the home kitchen. The company takes the simplicity of a crock pot and shaves off hours of cooking time. However, the Instant Pot has expanded beyond pressure-cooking; it now provides a reliable option for multifaceted cooking techniques.

Instant’s air fryers typically have easy-to-use buttons, while some models have a turnstile. Its multicookers are easy to take advantage of, and even the low-price models pack a powerful punch for the price. If you don’t want another multicooker, the company’s vortex line doubles as a small rotisserie and convection oven.

Cosori

Cosori’s smart app connectivity allows you to find and utilize recipes, track your fryer’s contents and monitor the temperature. Its toaster oven-style models are also a handy backup for the holiday season.

Chefman

Chefman makes affordable modern kitchenware that’s easy to use, and its air fryers are no exception to this rule. The brand’s air fryers boast modern designs with several options, from turnstile-based air fryers to simple buttons. These are ideal starters for rookies who have a family to feed.

Dash

Dash has many of the same draws as these other brands. Its products are affordable, stylish and easy to use. Its compact air fryer models are reliable and don’t take up too much counter space.

Best air fryers from these brands

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL Two-basket Air Fryer

Ninja’s two-basket, 10-quart air fryer has two chambers that you can use at once, meaning you can air fry chicken on one side and cook vegetables on the other.

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Ninja’s Foodi is the pinnacle of modern, affordable multicookers that do a little bit of everything. It’s a comprehensive way to brown your holiday roast and then pressure-cook for a delicious family feast.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

One of the best bare-bones air fryers on the market, Instant’s spin on the front-loading chamber gives you 6 quarts of space to work with. Even better, the stainless steel model looks good on your counter.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer

This appliance is part air fryer, part toaster oven and part roaster and dehydrator. It’s got plenty of room for small roasts, Cornish hens and frozen fried snacks that need more space.

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven

This 12-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer with shelves give you a one-stop place to bake, fry and warm up your entire meal. Thanks to the included app, you can track it all without leaving your living room.

Cosori Pro Smart Air Fryer

Don’t let the simple design fool you. This one fries, bakes, dehydrates and more with the same smart tech that powers more advanced options.

Chefman Large Air Fryer 6.5-quart XL

This model has a round, football-like design and includes most standard air frying functions. Its easy-to-use digital touch screen has marked buttons.

Chefman TurboFry 3.6-quart

Do you prefer a dial to buttons and touch screens? Simplicity is key with this midsized air fryer. People who struggle with technology will appreciate its simplicity and classic look.

Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart Air Fryer Express

This midsized, dial-controlled air fryer has a nonstick crisper basket. With a fixed temperature of 400 degrees, it’s best for those who want to keep things simple. Advanced chefs may want one with more range.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker

This one puts a vintage spin on modern air fryers with a fun, pastel exterior and basic air frying and oven functions.

