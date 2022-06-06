Which lift-top coffee table is best?

If you frequently find yourself working or eating over the coffee table, then a lift-top coffee table might be the upgrade you’re looking for. With a tabletop that can be raised whenever you want, you can turn your coffee table into a dining area or work station without having to stoop or bend over for long periods of time.

For a high-quality table with rustic accents, check out the Signature Design by Ashley Valebeck Farmhouse Lift-Top Coffee Table.

What to know before you buy a lift-top coffee table

How it works

It’s the same as any standard coffee table except for the top, which is moveable. The lift-top feature works on hinges that help the tabletop move in one of three ways.

Straight : The table lifts upward and double hinges are used to ensure that the tabletop can handle the weight.

: The table lifts upward and double hinges are used to ensure that the tabletop can handle the weight. Sideways : The tabletop lifts up and shifts to the side to lock in place.

: The tabletop lifts up and shifts to the side to lock in place. Swivel: The table opens without the straight or sideways approach, moving at a unique angle to rise and lock into place.

Surface space

Do you want the entire surface of the table to lift up? Or just a portion of it? Some tables feature lift-tops that raise everything to one level while others lift half of the tabletop, leaving the other half at the original height. The design you want will be based on how many people are using the table at a time as well as how much surface space you use on your own. A table with only one raising side is beneficial if there are items on the coffee table you don’t need right away or are are worried about knocking over.

Shape and size

Most lift-top coffee tables are rectangular, but there are some square, round and hexagonal ones out there if you’re looking for something a little different. When it comes to sizing, measurements for the closed table are comparable to those of the standard coffee table. A rectangular coffee table is usually between 20-40 inches in length, 15-20 inches in depth and 15-20 inches in height. When open, the lift-top usually adds about 4-8 inches to the height.

What to look for in a quality lift-top coffee table

Materials

Lift-top coffee tables are made from the same selection of materials as most tables. Wood, metal and manufactured wood (MDF) are durable, reliable and attractive. Marble and glass are also possibilities but marble is heavy and glass is less durable, especially with the lift-top function.

Durable hinges

Everything about a lift-top depends on the quality of the hinges. Well-made metal hinges are key, but powder-coated metal is the best option. A powder coating helps prevent corrosion, keeping hinges strong and functional for longer. It’s more resistant to damage and it’s environmentally friendly.

Built-in storage

Plenty of coffee tables include a bottom shelf for storage but some lift-top tables go a step further and include divided compartments beneath the surface of the table. All you have to do is lift the top and lock it in place to search organized sections for the item you need. A table without open shelving might include closed drawers which is ideal if you want items tucked away to prevent clutter.

How much you can expect to spend on a lift-top coffee table

A rectangular lift-top coffee table costs $80-$1,000, while a square, round or hexagonal lift-tip coffee tables costs $300-$1,000.

Lift-top coffee table FAQ

How much weight can the lift-top hold?

A. A standard coffee table can hold about 100-300 pounds. A lift-top surface can hold between 40-100 pounds when it’s locked in an open position.

What’s the difference between MDF and wood?

A. MDF is an engineered product made from recycled wood while wood is a natural material. Both are pretty durable. MDF is less expensive, but cannot be stained a new color. Since solid wood is a natural material, there’s more wood-grain detailing and it can be refurbished down the line but the upfront cost is more.

What’s the best lift-top coffee table to buy?

Top lift-top coffee table

Signature Design by Ashley Valebeck Farmhouse Lift-Top Coffee Table

What you need to know: This square table is made from engineered wood with pine veneers, measuring 36 inches in length and 36 inches in width. It’s 18 inches in height closed and nearly 23 inches tall once opened.

What you’ll love: It’s a beautiful, rustic piece that comes in three two-tone color designs. One side raises as a lift-top while the other opens to reveal storage space, and it’s well-constructed and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: There’s no open shelving or drawers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lift-top coffee table for the money

Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table

What you need to know: This rectangular table is made from engineered wood, measuring 41 inches in length and 19.5 inches in width. It’s 19.2 inches in height closed and 24.6 inches tall once opened.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy and the entire table-top lifts up for more usable space. It comes in three two-tone designs and two solid color designs ranging from rustic to modern. There’s a storage compartment under the lift-top and three separated open shelves below for more organized storage.

What you should consider: The assembly instructions could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Steve Silver Ultimo Brown Mocha Hexagon Lift-Top Coffee Table

What you need to know: This hexagonal table is made from MDF with an iron frame, measuring 38 inches in length and 36 inches in width. It’s 18 inches in height closed and 23.5 inches tall once opened.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to assemble and the surface is a beautiful color. The shape makes it a great centerpiece for the room. One side opens while the other remains in place. There’s also a hexagonal shelf below the tabletop with plenty of storage space.

What you should consider: A remote can be stored in the hidden area underneath the table, but nothing larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Kohl’s

