Now is the time to prepare for the peak of hurricane season

We’ve passed the midpoint of hurricane season with very little storm activity compared to previous years. However, with Fiona targeting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it’s a very real reminder that we’re just entering the peak of the season now. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that several major hurricanes will form over the coming months. If you haven’t started, now is the time to prepare.

Why hurricane season has had a slower start this year

For a hurricane to form, three basic elements are required: warm ocean water (at least 80 degrees), abundantly moist air and converging winds. This season, Saharan dust and dry air that travels westward across the Atlantic has prevented most storms from forming.

Despite the slow start, both NOAA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are cautioning not to get complacent and let your guard down. We are currently in the peak of hurricane season, so it’s still possible — and probable, according to NOAA — that we could have three to five major hurricanes before the end of November.

Now is the time to prepare

The good news about hurricanes is they aren’t sudden events. Because of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, you’ll know anywhere from three to five days in advance if you’re in the path of an approaching storm. But that doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute to stock supplies. There’s a chance that essential items, such as lanterns and first aid kits, will sell out or take too long to ship due to high demand, so you should be ready before a tropical storm even appears in the forecast.

What you need to prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters

Midland Emergency Alert Radio

With a hurricane, the most important preparation is being aware of the storm’s path. This compact, battery-operated NOAA weather radio keeps you updated. It also serves as a flashlight and an SOS beacon.

Sold by Amazon

LE LED Rechargeable Camping Lantern

This popular camping lantern is water-resistant and has a 360-degree beam angle. It can last for up to 12 hours and has a hook at the top and bottom for easy hanging.

Sold by Amazon

Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System

You want to fill up your tub and sinks before a hurricane to help ensure you have water for cleaning dishes and flushing the toilet. This water purifying system can filter out 99.99% of bacteria in up to 100,000 gallons of water so you have clean drinking water as well.

Sold by Amazon

NOCO Boost Pro GB150 Lithium Jump Starter Box

If you need to evacuate, your vehicle must start. This jump starter ensures you won’t be stranded in an emergency. It delivers up to 40 starts and features a mistake-proof design that keeps you safe, even if you hook the unit up incorrectly.

Sold by Amazon

Anker 313 Power Bank/Portable Charger

After a hurricane, you need to make sure your mobile devices stay charged, even if you have no electricity. This slim portable charger has enough power to charge your phone or tablet at least once, so you can extend the device’s life when you need it the most.

Sold by Amazon

Dial Antibacterial Bar Soap

This soap doesn’t just get you clean, it kills bacteria. This can be crucial in an emergency when germs can thrive. The soap creates a rich, foamy lather and moisturizes to help keep your skin healthy.

Sold by Amazon

First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Standard Home Fire Extinguisher

There’s always a risk of fire in a natural disaster. It’s important to keep a multipurpose fire extinguisher on hand to quickly take care of any fires that break out, whether from gas, oil, electrical appliances or some combustible item, such as paper or wood.

Sold by Amazon

Everlit Complete 72-Hour Bug Out Bag

If you prefer one-stop shopping, a bug out bag might be best for you. This one has enough supplies for two people to survive up to 72 hours in an emergency. It comes with essential gear, safety items, first aid supplies, food, water and more.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.