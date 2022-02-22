Pellets generate less waste than standard wood, but they still leave behind their fair share of ash. An easy method for keeping your pellet stove clean is to buy and use an ash vacuum.

Which pellet stove is best?

Pellet stoves are an alternate method for heating your home. They are more environmentally conscious and energy-efficient than most heating methods, though they aren’t without their drawbacks. They cost a significant amount of money just to buy, not to mention installation costs and recurring fuel costs.

The best pellet stove is the U.S. Stove Non-Electric Pellet Stove. It can heat up to 2,000 square feet and requires no electricity to run.

What to know before you buy a pellet stove

Freestanding vs. insert pellet stoves

There are two main types of pellet stoves: freestanding and insert.

Freestanding stoves can be installed almost anywhere in your home. The only restriction is that they need access to ventilation. Due to this, freestanding models are much easier, and cheaper, to install. They also tend to have the largest hoppers, meaning you only need to refill them every few days.

Insert stoves must be installed into an existing fireplace. Due to this, they usually have higher installation difficulty and costs. They also have smaller hoppers that need regular refilling. To their credit, they require no additional venting, which can save some costs. They also meld into the background rather than standing front and center in a room.

Electric vs. non-electric pellet stoves

Most stoves require some electricity to function. They use two motors to power two parts: the auger and the blower. The auger is an automatic loader that adds more pellets to the fire as needed, based on your heat settings. The blower is a fan that helps to disperse the generated heat more evenly.

Non-electric stoves use a gravity-based method for feeding pellets into the flames. They require piping and external fans to disperse their heat.

What to look for in a quality pellet stove

Top- vs. bottom-fed pellet stoves

Top- and bottom-fed pellet stoves have pros and cons.

Top-fed: These are the most energy- and fuel-efficient, with designs that prevent the fuel above from catching fire. The ash they generate has a tendency to cause clogs, and they can be frustrating to clean.

These are the most energy- and fuel-efficient, with designs that prevent the fuel above from catching fire. The ash they generate has a tendency to cause clogs, and they can be frustrating to clean. Bottom-fed: These won’t cause clogs, but aren’t as efficient. They also have an ash pan that needs to be emptied, with most models needing this about once a week.

Heat output

Pellet stoves list the amount of heat they generate using British Thermal Units, typically anywhere from 8,000 to 80,000 BTU. You’ll need roughly 30 BTU to effectively heat each square foot of space.

How much you can expect to spend on a pellet stove

Even the most basic pellet stoves are expensive, typically costing $1,000-1,500. Larger options with better features can cross the $2,000 mark, with the best-of-the-best models hitting up to $3,000.

Pellet stove FAQ

What are the pros and cons of a pellet stove?

A. There are many pros and cons to them.

Pros: Pellet stoves are easy to operate and heat with more efficiency and less environmental impact than most common forms of heating. This is because of their fuel source: pellets. Pellets are made of compressed, ultra-dry materials such as sawdust, which burn more efficiently than standard wood while generating fewer waste products.

Cons: The downside is chiefly in their cost. They're expensive to buy, typically need to be installed by a professional for an extra fee and there's the recurring cost of pellets. The pellets also must be stored in a moisture-free or -light environment, or they won't burn. You also need to feed the stove, as often as once a day. Finally, they can only heat one room effectively, unless attached to a central heating system.

Do I need a permit to have a pellet stove installed?

A. This depends on your local and state laws. On the bright side, some state and local governments offer incentives for switching to pellet stoves. Do your research on both before deciding.

What’s the best pellet stove to buy?

Top pellet stove

U.S. Stove Non-Electric Pellet Stove

What you need to know: This is an efficient pellet stove approved for use in all types of homes.

What you’ll love: It uses no electricity, making it perfect for off-the-grid homes, especially cabins. It uses natural drafting to bring its temperature up and it feeds in additional pellets using a gravity-based system. A full hopper can last for up to 30 hours.

What you should consider: A propane torch is required to light it. Hardwood pellets can cause the burn basket to clog. It needs regular maintenance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top pellet stove for the money

Englander Pellet Stove

What you need to know: This smaller stove is a good choice for smaller homes.

What you’ll love: Its main draw is a unique double auger system that feeds in pellets smoothly and quickly. It can heat up to 1,500 square feet of living space. A variable-speed blower lets you adjust temperature easily. An optional adjustable thermostat can be purchased and attached for even easier control.

What you should consider: There are some durability concerns with some of the parts it uses. It can go through pellets faster than similar models.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Pleasant Hearth Pellet Stove

What you need to know: This is a great stove for those who dislike feeding the hopper.

What you’ll love: It has a 120-pound hopper that can feed in pellets for up to 70 hours when fully loaded. It can heat homes of up to 2,200 square feet, can be used in mobile homes and includes the parts required for installation.

What you should consider: Installation can be difficult, possibly requiring a professional. Some consumers had issues with faulty parts not covered under warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

