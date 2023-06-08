Why gallery corners are a top new design trend

Gallery walls have an eye-catching, curated look to them that decorators love. For those who lack the wall space for a full gallery, highlighting a corner with artwork creates a similar effect. Art displays also fill up awkward, empty-looking corners that take away from the design appeal of your space.

If you live in an open-concept space, a gallery corner can create the feel of distinct rooms. Take a corner dining table accentuated by wall art. This combination can create a space that looks and feels distinct from the connected kitchen and living rooms. In the nursery, having a corner crib surrounded by framed baby photos will distinguish between the feeding and changing areas.

Pick your wall art

Gallery corners look great with wall art that comprises a mix of styles, subjects and colors. You can mix portraits with landscapes, abstract pieces and photography. Often, having a similar color palette running through the pieces is enough to join them together visually. That said, having a uniform theme like wedding photos, family vacations or pets can also look lovely.

Choose your frames wisely

When creating your gallery corner, opt for mismatched frames if you want an eclectic look or matching frames to create a uniform visual effect. Decide whether you want ornamental frames with their own visual appeal or simple frames that will let the artwork speak for itself. When selecting frames, consider the color of your wall and the colors in the artwork. You may wish for the frame to blend in with its surroundings or make a bold statement on the wall.

Keep spacing even and maintain balance

To create a clean visual effect, make sure art pieces are spaced apart equally. Hang large art with more space between frames and arrange smaller art closer together. While your gallery doesn’t have to be symmetrical, it should still be visually balanced. Hang the largest piece of art at eye level and pair it with a few smaller pieces. If your gallery art includes a variety of designs and colors, try to disperse the styles to create a more engaging and harmonious display.

Consider other wall accents

A gallery corner doesn’t have to be just about art. You can add some floating shelves to display your favorite vinyl records, freestanding picture frames, trip mementos and other memorable objects. Hanging planters and terrariums interspersed with artwork can create a more vibrant, visually dynamic wall. Be careful not to overdo it with the plants, though. This can take away from the artwork and other pieces on the wall.

Add furniture pieces (if the space allows)

You may want to incorporate furniture into your gallery corner if it’s currently just an empty space. Add an armchair or bench to your gallery corner, and you can create a new reading and lounging spot that looks intentional. Placing a table with a flower display can also help fill up the space and make the corner more lively.

Best gallery picture frames

Americanflat Picture Frame Set

This set of rectangular picture frames can create a clean, contemporary look for your gallery wall. The engineered wood frames come in 9 finishes. This 10-pack comes with two 8-by-10-inch, four 5-by-7-inch and four 4-by-6-inch frames. Also available in a set of seven, these frames can be hung off the wall or displayed on a ledge using the built-in easel stands.

Gallery Perfect Square Photo Wall

This set of 12 wooden picture frames will give off a modern and minimalist effect. Available in black or white, each frame measures 13.1 by 13.1 inches and holds an 8-by-8-inch photo. They’re a breeze to set up; simply add your photos and mount the frames to the wall with the hangers on the back.

Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Gallery

This metal frame gallery displays pictures hanging from a sleek, modern beam. The layout is customizable, so you can get creative with how you hang your art. You can choose between three, five, or nine frames in five different finishes.

Best gallery wall shelves

Muzilife Large Floating Shelves

This set of two floating shelves features sturdy medium-density fiberboard in black, brown or white. The shelving comes in 12-, 35.4-, and 45.3-inch lengths. It’s easy to set up with the included installation accessories.

Omysa Hanging Wall Shelf

If you like the idea of shelf storage but want something that will stand out more, consider this option. The set of two pine shelves comes in white, brown, black and beige. Each shelf measures 17.5 by 5.5 inches and comes fully assembled.

Ygeomer Floating Shelves

These floating wall shelves pair well with rustic decor. The wood and metal shelving comes in 8 color and hardware finish combinations. Creativity gets full reign with these shelves since you can mount them in whichever configuration you’d like. All the installation hardware is included.

Best wall planters

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter

These hanging planters have an elegant geometric shape that’ll stand out on your wall. They’re ideal for succulents and cactuses, air plants and artificial plants. The planters come in three sizes with four combinations of hardware and planter finishes. This set of two metal and ceramic planters includes mounting accessories.

Mkono Wall Hanging Glass Terrariums

These stylish hanging planters are perfect for displaying hydroponic plants or cut flowers. The round, clear glass vases will add a touch of modernity to your gallery wall. Available in sets of two, four, and six, the planters measure 5.12 inches in diameter and come with nail hooks for installation.

Augshy Macrame Plant Hanger

You can add some bohemian flair to your gallery corner with this set of two hanging planters. They feature a round plant holder and a pretty macrame hanging rope that’s handwoven and beaded. The hanging rope comes in seven colors with the choice between 35 and 49 inches long.

