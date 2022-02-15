Best minimalist wall art

When hanging wall art with nails or screws, it is crucial to choose a location you really like. If you decide to move it later, it will result in more holes in your wall.

Which minimalist wall art is best?

Many of us dream of having a home that looks sleek, classy and clean. Still, you’ll need the right decor to make your home look chic. Minimalist wall art is a great way to tie any room together and make it feel elegant. If you’re looking for a great piece of minimalist wall art for your home, Wrought Studio’s print of “Even Flow” By Randy Hibberd is an excellent way to add color to your space.

What to know before you buy minimalist wall art

What is minimalist wall art?

Minimalism is a style of art using simple shapes and lines that often appear similar to things in the real world. Minimalism began in the late 1950s and has become a popular form of fine art. Due to the simple nature of minimalist art, people find their own meaning in the paintings. One great thing about it is that it isn’t often seen as offensive or provocative and can blend in with nearly any space.

Location

When buying wall decor, it’s important to consider where you’ll hang it. Minimalist wall art is an excellent addition to your living room, and many pieces are designed to hang above your couch. Some people like to hang minimalist art in their dining room, as it can be a great conversation starter when you have company. It also can make a great addition to a business’ office or lobby.

Popular minimalist artists

Frank Stella: Stella is one of the pioneers of the minimalist movement in the United States. Inspired by artists including Jackson Pollock, Stella began his art career by painting large black-, copper- and aluminum-colored rectangles separated by stripes of blank canvas. In the late 1960s and early ’70s, he began using odd-shaped canvases and canvases affixed to plywood and other materials.

Dan Flavin: Flavin is a sculptor famous for using fluorescent lights to create works of art.

Agnes Martin: Martin is a painter whose style involved large canvases with penciled grids that stretched from one side to the other.

What to look for in quality minimalist wall art

Color scheme

When buying minimalist wall art, think about how it will blend with the room you hang it in. If your room is filled with color, select art that is monochromatic or complementary to the color of your room and furniture. On the other hand, if your room is primarily black or white, you may want to add a splash of color. It can be helpful to use a color-wheel to decide what types of paintings will look good in your home.

Size

Consider how much space you have on your wall for your new piece of art. In some cases, minimalist wall art may have multiple sizes from which to choose. If you’re having trouble deciding which size will look best in your room, use a tape measure to get a sense of how it will look.

Canvas

Although posters can look great when framed, nothing looks as exquisite as wall art printed on canvas. Canvas wall art tends to be more expensive than posters, but will look more like a traditional painting.

How much you can expect to spend on minimalist wall art

If you buy a minimalist wall art poster, expect to spend $10-$20. Canvas wall art may cost anywhere from $50-$200, depending on the size.

Minimalist wall art FAQ

How do you hang canvas wall art?

A. Many canvas prints have a wire on the back that stretches from the left to the right side. You can use this wire to hang the canvas on a nail or screw.

What is the best type of wall art if I rent my home?

A. If you rent your home, it is probably best to buy a poster instead of a canvas print. Posters let you use Command strips, which use a light adhesive, rather than screws or nails.

What’s the best minimalist wall art to buy?

Top minimalist wall art

Wrought Studios “Even Flow” By Randy Hibberd

What you need to know: This colorful print is an excellent way to add color to your room or office.

What you’ll love: This close-backed canvas is sturdier than a traditional canvas. It can be hung vertically or horizontally. This piece is available in both canvas and framed paper.

What you should consider: This piece is rather large and only comes in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top minimalist wall art for the money

RipGrip Minimalist Line Art Prints Set Of 4

What you need to know: These simple black-and-white prints are perfect for renters.

What you’ll love: They can be hung side by side, in a square or in different rooms. They will look great in nearly any room. The paper used for these prints is sturdier than traditional paper.

What you should consider: These prints do not come with picture frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mercury Row “City Views II”

What you need to know: This affordable canvas wall art features calming shades of blue and white.

What you’ll love: This wall art comes in three sizes. Many buyers felt that the colors on this canvas print made it look like it was a painting. This print’s vibrant colors look great together.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt it looked cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

