What you need to know to pick the best carpet cleaner

In addition to treating stains before using your carpet cleaner, you should also treat the heavily-trafficked areas of the home. This will yield the best results and ensure that you are satisfied with a single round of cleaning.

Which carpet cleaner is best?

A clean carpet can give your home a sense of warmth and even improve your air quality. Carpeting also has many functional qualities. It can reduce the echo in a room and it can provide traction to help the household avoid slips or falls. The trouble with carpet is, sometimes it can be a struggle to keep clean.

When you go through the effort of cleaning your carpets, you want the task to be done well the first time. Luckily, the best carpet cleaner and carpet cleaning solution are available with the click of a button.

How often do I clean my carpet

It is best to have the carpets in homes cleaned annually. Between these annual cleanings, you can spot treat areas as necessary. Treat any stains or highly trafficked areas as needed. This will help you to avoid permanent stains settling in between carpet cleanings.

Additionally, you should vacuum regularly between cleanings to keep carpets looking, smelling and feeling fresh. Vacuum heavily-used areas once daily and do the entire area twice weekly. At minimum, you should be vacuuming your carpets weekly.

How should I prepare my carpet for cleaning

Before you use a carpet cleaning machine, be sure to prepare your carpet by pre-cleaning it. First, clear your carpet of debris and any furniture that you don’t want damaged by the process. The carpets will be wet from the cleaning and will need air to dry.

After your carpet has been cleared, vacuum it. Get any dirt or removable grime from the carpet prior to using the machine. For an easier process, vacuum regularly and help avoid a heavy pre-cleaning.

What do I need

Following your pre-cleaning procedure of clearing and vacuuming, all you need is your carpet shampoo and cleaning machine. Begin the process by spot cleaning stains and heavily-trafficked areas. This will help you achieve the best results.

Once the stain treatment has been set according to the directions, use your carpet cleaner with a great cleaning solution.

What are the best carpet cleaners to buy?

The best carpet cleaner will be a professional-grade machine known for its results. When you look at your carpet after cleaning it entirely, it should look as fresh as it would if you had paid to have it done. The only difference will be the money you’ve saved.

There are a plethora of machines out there claiming to clean your carpet well. Below is information about a couple of the best and top-rated carpet cleaner machines available for you to purchase now.

Top carpet cleaner

Bissell Big Green Professional Grade Carpet Cleaner

What you need to know: This professional carpet cleaner is reported to out clean the top rentable machines.

What you’ll love: It has eight rows of bristles and an XL DirtLifter PowerBrush that lifts the dirt from deep within your carpet. This professional-grade cleaner also has two large tanks for water to be automatically separated out once it is dirty.

What you should consider: Some users have reported it leaking on their carpet after using this cleaner only a few times.

Sold by: Amazon

Top carpet cleaner for money

Bissell Turboclean Powerbrush Pet Carpet Cleaner

What you need to know: If you have canine or feline companions in your home, this powerful cleaner is everything you need to remove the pet stains from your carpet.

What you’ll love: This cleaner works quickly and efficiently. It is only 12 pounds, very lightweight and simple to operate. It comes with four rows of Rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush technology that can clean up stains, such as urine or soft drinks.

What you should consider: Users of this carpet cleaner have reported difficulty returning the item if leaks occur.

Sold by: Amazon

What are the best carpet cleaning solutions to buy?

Solutions made to clean your carpet should do just that, make your carpet clean and fresh again. When searching for the right carpet shampoo, it is important to use one that has been proven to work. Cleaning your carpet is a lot of work and you’ll want to see the effects immediately.

The following carpet cleaning shampoos can be used with your machine to make your carpet feel new and smell fresh again. They have been popular among users and were created by well-known, reputable and long-lasting brands.

Top carpet cleaning solution

Bissell DeepClean Pro2X Deep Cleaning Concentrated Carpet Shampoo

What you need to know: This carpet cleaning solution is made for users with kids or pets, as it has the capacity to clean deep, underlying stains and odors.

What you’ll love: This cleaning solution can be used on heavily-soiled or heavily-trafficked areas. It is a powerful but safe detergent to use around kids or pets and it is also biodegradable. Bissell purchases also go toward helping find forever homes for animals.

What you should consider: Some users have complained of a strong cleaning smell after using this solution.

Sold by: Amazon

Top carpet cleaning solution for money

Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Carpet Shampoo

What you need to know: This cleaning solution is water-based and cleans up unwanted stains permanently.

What you’ll love: A bio-enzymatic technology is used in this shampoo to clean and remove odors for lasting results. It is able to seep into thick carpeting for the deep cleaning you need. You can use this water-based solution with either a steam cleaner or a carpet cleaner.

What you should consider: There have been complaints of the scents for both the scented and unscented versions of this item.

Sold by Amazon

