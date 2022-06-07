What do you need for a family movie night at home?

Whether you’re looking for a fun summer activity to bring everyone together or making an effort to go out less often, a family movie night at home is a perfect idea. While going to the movie theater is exciting, nothing can beat a comfortable, snack-filled evening with your favorite movie and people.

However, hosting a flawless movie night at home takes more effort than popping popcorn and selecting the newest release on your TV. Creating a movie theater experience requires the appropriate equipment and a little planning. So, if you’re ready for a fun evening, here are 15 things you need for a family movie night at home.

How to host a flawless movie night at home

Choose the location

To have the perfect movie night, you must first choose the location. You can settle in the living room and use bean bag chairs or take everything outside and use an outdoor projector. Also, be sure there’s adequate room for all family members to be comfortable.

Pick the movie

Choosing an age-appropriate flick is essential for having a great movie night. If you have kids and adults of all ages, look for a film that isn’t too scary for the younger ones but will still keep the attention of older attendants.

Double-check your tech

Whether you’re trying a new surround sound system or using your everyday TV, you’ll want to test all your tech. The last thing you want on your family movie night is for your tech to stop working.

Prepare snacks

You can’t have a movie night without snacks and drinks. You can go all out with a popcorn machine and soda machine or simply pick up some chips and drinks from the store.

Must-haves for a family movie night at home

Snacks and drinks for a family movie night at home

Presto Poplite Hot Air Popper

Since this popper makes popcorn with air instead of oil, it’s slightly healthier, at least until you slather it with extra butter. In less than two minutes, this machine pops up to 18 cups of popcorn with almost no unpopped kernels. It also features a measuring cup at the top that doubles as a butter warmer.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Movie Night Popcorn Boxes

For an authentic movie theater experience, you can’t eat popcorn without these classic red and white striped boxes. The package comes with 20 boxes measuring 6 inches by 4.25 inches. They come flat so you can conveniently store extras for your next movie night, and they are simple to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

​​

Kernel Seasons 4 Pack Seasoning Kit

To spice up ordinary popcorn, this kit comes with four seasonings: white cheddar, butter, garlic parmesan and nacho cheddar. If you want the seasonings to stick well, it’s best to butter the popcorn first.

Sold by Amazon

Redbox Movie Night Snack Box

No movie night is complete without snacks, and this box comes with a variety of options to suit every member of the family. The pack includes M&M’s, six chewy candies (including Starburst, Skittles and Sour Patch Kits), microwave popcorn and one Redbox movie rental code. You can also send the box to college kids or grandchildren.

Sold by Amazon

Glo Pro 16-Ounce Glowing Cups

If you’re tired of kicking cups over due to a dark room, these glowing cups are ideal for eliminating spills. The set comes with 20 clear 16-ounce cups and 20 separate glow sticks, which means you can replace the glow sticks and continue to use them for all your family movie nights.

Sold by Amazon

Table Mate II TV Tray Table

It’s a hassle to juggle drinks and snacks while trying to watch a movie. This tray table keeps snacks off the ground and has a drink holder to prevent spills. Plus, the table adjusts to six different heights and three tilt angles. It also conveniently stores away in a closet or next to the couch.

Sold by Amazon

Relaxation items for a family movie night at home

Lands’ End Mix & Match Family Pajamas Collection

One way to make the family night memorable is with matching family pajamas. This set is perfectly themed for a popcorn-filled evening. With this collection, there are sizes for infants through adults and even a pet bandana. You can choose from pants, shirts and gowns in short or long sleeves.

Sold by Kohl’s

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket

One of the most important parts of family movie night is being comfortable. This fleece blanket is available in several sizes and over 25 colors. It has a smooth, velvety feel and keeps you warm without being too heavy. Since it’s machine-washable, you don’t have to worry if you spill any snacks or drinks on it.

Sold by Amazon

Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair

This oversized bean bag chair measuring 60 inches by 60 inches by 34 inches is essential for an exciting movie night. It has a moisture-resistant, machine-washable, microsuede exterior that comes in 35 designs. Plus, it’s filled with shredded, soft memory foam that will keep its shape and is durable enough to last through many movie nights.

Sold by Amazon

ComfortSpa Pillow Bed Wedge

Filled with shredded foam, this pillow perfectly adjusts to any position so you can enjoy even the longest movie. It features two side pockets to hold a phone, glasses or movie snacks. With two full-sized arms and a nonclump interior, this pillow provides firm neck, arm and back support.

Sold by Amazon

Tech for a family movie night at home

Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

It’s impossible to have an enjoyable family movie night without a place to watch a movie. If you don’t have a TV or are looking to upgrade, this model will bring your film to life. It comes with an Alexa voice remote control, and it’s loaded with your favorite TV show and movie apps to make it easier to pick your film.

Sold by Amazon

Sonos Beam Gen 2

For high-definition sound to provide the ultimate movie theater experience, this sound bar will take your movie night to the next level. With advanced audio processing, you’ll get balanced sound from wall to wall. Plus, it’s compatible with the Sonos subwoofer and rear speakers for complete surround sound, and everything connects to Wi-Fi, so you’ll never need to look at messy wires.

Sold by Sonos

AuKing Portable Mini Projector

If you want to create an outdoor movie night or set up a large viewing room indoors, this inexpensive portable mini projector is ideal. It supports 1080p resolution and gives you a brighter and clearer image than similar models. With a projection display up to 170 inches, you’ll feel like you’re in a movie theater.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Full HD Smart Projector

Whether you plan to do frequent movie nights or want cinematic rivaling visuals, this Anker Nebula projector is a quality investment. You can experience all the rich details and vibrant colors as intended, and it has a rechargeable battery.

Sold by Amazon

Elite Screens Yard Master 2 120-inch Outdoor Indoor Projector Screen

This projector screen works indoors or outdoors and assembles in mere minutes. With a padded carrying bag, it’s easy to put away or bring to a new location. It also comes with a tensioned snap button frame to ensure flat projection.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.