Which CPR manikins are best?

Chest compressions are an essential part of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. One way to learn how to perform them correctly is with a CPR manikin.

When looking for the correct type of manikin to aid your training, look out for products with features that make learning CPR easy. An excellent choice in this regard is the Adult and Infant CPR Manikin Kit with Feedback.

What to know before you buy a CPR manikin

Single pack vs. multipack

Depending on your needs, CPR manikins come in different pack sizes, from the light and easy-to-carry single units to the multipack products containing adult, junior and baby manikin sizes. If you’re considering the one-piece option, one advantage you will find is that it is portable and easy to set up. On the other hand, the multipack manikins are a great option if you use the dummies to teach students how to perform chest compressions correctly for different age groups.

Design

The design of CPR manikins often mimics human beings, especially in terms of the materials used in their construction. Most manikins, for instance, are constructed with soft vinyl plastic to give them a realistic, human feel. Some options also include a simple and distinct clamshell torso design that easily accommodates the face shield. Some designs incorporate a head tilt to simulate how a person requiring CPR will move their head.

Feedback system

It can be very interesting to learn CPR with a manikin that interacts with you at every stage of the process. For instance, some CPR manikins include a real-time feedback device into the dummy to let you know when you’re doing the compression right. This helps to develop your CPR skills in real-time and make the necessary corrections as you learn various techniques. If you’re a trainer, feedback features can also help improve your sessions’ quality. Some CPR manikins may also feature a feedback app that you can link to your smartphone, tablet or computer.

What to look for in a quality CPR manikin

Convenience

If you have to travel frequently to different locations for your CPR training, your manikin should be portable, easy to set up and simple to use. Another convenient feature is the ease of cleaning. Some products include sanitary features such as individual face inserts, a one-use airway system, and a non-rebreathing valve to make them easy to clean.

Durability

Durability is another key feature to consider when buying your manikins, especially if you often use them for training sessions. Some options also come with a three-year warranty, which gives you some assurance when choosing the product. To test durability, some products may undergo live testing with up to half a million compressions performed on them to validate their strength before they are released to the market.

Interactive features

One key component of CPR is chest compression and some features incorporated into your manikin can help you know if the compressions are being done correctly. For instance, hearing the clicker’s sound after each compression can make you feel confident about your compression. Observing a discernible chest rise after ventilating the manikin can teach proper rescue breaths. Some products may also include a feature that visually displays blood flow from the heart to the brain to give you an idea of what happens in real-life CPR.

How much you can expect to spend on a CPR manikin

CPR manikins come as either single-pack or multipack kits. The single unit manikin usually costs $100-$200, while the multipack option can cost up to $1,000.

CPR manikin FAQ

What is the best way to store my CPR manikin?

A. Avoid storing your manikin in a damp place because these dummies often come with a circuit board inside them that can be damaged by dampness. Ideally, you should store your manikin in a clean, dry area

How long should my CPR manikin last?

A. The durability is often dependent on a couple of factors. For instance, the level of care that you give the manikin can improve their longevity. Furthermore, the type of materials used to design these dummies can also determine how long they will last.

What’s the best CPR manikin to buy?

Top CPR manikin

Adult and Infant CPR Manikin Kit with Feedback, Prestan UltraTrainer, and MCR Accessories

What you need to know: This CPR kit includes an adult and infant manikin, AED ultra trainer and MCR accessories.

What you’ll love: It includes a feedback system in the form of an audible clicking sound and an LED indicator to let you know when the compression is done correctly. It also includes training pads with a voice prompt to tell you once you have placed them properly on the manikin.

What you should consider: Some users complained that batteries weren’t included in the set.

Top CPR manikin for the money

Prestan Single Ultralight CPR Training Manikin

What you need to know: It is a portable single adult manikin that includes a 10-pack face-shield lung bag.

What you’ll love: This manikin is easy to set up and include realistic anatomical markings that make it easy to learn correct hand placement when checking pulse and performing chest compressions. It is also a versatile manikin that can be used on any type of AED trainer on the market.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the rib area isn’t well-built and easily breaks down during compression.

Worth checking out

Prestan Take2 CPR Manikin & UltraTrainer Kit with Feedback

What you need to know: It includes two adult manikins and two infant dummies in addition to an AED trainer kit with feedback and MCR medical accessories.

What you’ll love: It comprises a complete set of accessories that you can use right out of the box for your training sessions. The kit also features a smart pad-sensing technology to alert you once the pads are connected to the manikin.

What you should consider: The kit can only be used to train a maximum of four people at a time.

