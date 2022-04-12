Which Kendra Scott earrings are best?

Looking for a pair of versatile earrings with beautiful gemstones at a reasonable price? Kendra Scott is known for gold earrings that are accessible, comfortable and affordable. The Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings are a great one-tone pair suitable for any occasion.

What to know before you buy Kendra Scott earrings

What Kendra Scott is

Kendra Scott is a company that’s all about family, fashion and philanthropy. It has spent the last two decades creating inspiring, well-made jewelry, from bold statement earrings to subtle, sophisticated studs. While it sells pricier solid gold jewelry, it’s best known for its gold-plated pieces.

Assorted styles

It can be hard to find a pair of gold earrings that’s right for you, but Kendra Scott has a lot of styles — great for picky shoppers who are looking for that perfect piece.

The most popular styles at Kendra Scott include:

Studs : These are small earrings that rest snugly against the earlobe.

: These are small earrings that rest snugly against the earlobe. Drop earrings : These hang below the earlobe and can be long or short, but do not offer much in terms of movement.

: These hang below the earlobe and can be long or short, but do not offer much in terms of movement. Dangle earrings : Similar to drop earrings, these also hang below the earlobe, but they “dangle” and dance around as the head moves.

: Similar to drop earrings, these also hang below the earlobe, but they “dangle” and dance around as the head moves. Hoop earrings : These hang off the ear but in a curved circular design. Hoops can be big or small, thick or thin.

: These hang off the ear but in a curved circular design. Hoops can be big or small, thick or thin. Huggie earrings: These are like hoops, only smaller and thicker. They “hug” the ear, putting the metal in closer contact with the earlobe.

Earring-back types

Kendra Scott uses both open and closed backing types for their earrings. Consider which style you like the look of and what feels most comfortable on your earlobe.

Closed-back earposts feature a straight point that is put through the earring hole with a push, screw or tube snap backing to keep it in place.

feature a straight point that is put through the earring hole with a push, screw or tube snap backing to keep it in place. Other earrings are made with earwire. These have bows of looped wire that slip through the earring hole and hang loose with no added backing. It’s a style most popular with dangle earrings.

Gemstones and crystals

Kendra Scott is known for vibrant, colorful gemstones. In fact, the company was founded because its namesake, Kendra Scott, struggled to find the gemstone colors she wanted at an affordable price.

Earrings at Kendra Scott feature natural gemstones as well as custom colors created by crushing stones and mixing them with metallic powders. In some cases, real or lab-created crystals are worked into the designs.

What to look for in quality Kendra Scott earrings

Gold plating

Some great Kendra Scott earrings are made from brass with gold plating. Gold plating is more affordable than solid gold but still offers a luxurious finish that makes a piece look more high-end. Brass alone can tarnish easily and turn skin green. Gold plating offers protection against signs of excessive wear.

Lightweight feel

Kendra Scott often makes bold earrings with large stones or long designs. These stylistic choices can make earrings feel bulky or heavy as they hang from the lobe. A good pair of Kendra Scott earrings feels lightweight and comfortable, no matter how large the faceted stone looks.

Vibrant colors

Since Kendra Scott is known for bringing beautiful colors to its designs, it’s important that their earrings look fresh and vibrant. Metals shine and stones sparkle, with rich color and detail in each. Kendra Scott frequently uses rose quartz and mother-of-pearl, both of which offer rich tones. It also uses a lot of crystals that are bright and eye-catching.

How much you can expect to spend on Kendra Scott earrings

Most cost $50-$150, but solid gold Kendra Scott earrings with real diamonds can cost up to $450.

Kendra Scott earrings FAQ

What stones are used for Kendra Scott ‘drusy’ earrings?

A. “Drusy” refers to the clustered crystals on a rock surface. Kendra Scott is known for centering these crystalized formations as textured centerpieces in its jewelry.

Do gold-plated earrings tarnish?

A. Gold-plated jewelry can fade or tarnish over time, but it tarnishes less than the metals used beneath it. Kendra Scott usually plates brass in gold, and the gold plating prevents the metal from turning green.

How do you clean gold-plated earrings?

A. Gold-plated earrings are easy to clean. All you have to do is mix a mild liquid soap with warm water and leave your earrings to soak for a few minutes. When that’s done, simply remove them from the mixture and wipe them dry.

What are the best Kendra Scott earrings to buy?

Top Kendra Scott earrings

Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings

What you need to know: These bestselling dainty drop earrings are gold-plated over brass with earwire backs.

What you’ll love: This simple curved design can be paired with any outfit for any occasion. The earrings are large but lightweight. They come in gold, rose gold, gunmetal and rhodium tones.

What you should consider: They hang long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Kendra Scott earrings for the money

Kendra Scott Elle Drop Earrings

What you need to know: These drop earrings feature large stones framed in gold-plated brass with earwire backs.

What you’ll love: A real stone is faceted as the centerpiece for each, available in genuine rose quartz, abalone or mother-of-pearl. They are versatile, with bright, vibrant colors.

What you should consider: They come in gold or silver tones but not rose gold.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Kendra Scott Faceted Illusion Stone Drop Earrings

What you need to know: These drop earrings feature large glass “illusion stones” faceted in thin gold-plated brass with earwire backs.

What you’ll love: There’s depth and dimension to the colors, especially the black “pyri” stone. Other available colors include an “iridescent oxford” with pinks and yellows as well as a purple stone. They look stunning and are lightweight.

What you should consider: They don’t come in rose gold tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

