Best Little Mermaid backpack

Which Little Mermaid backpack is best?

For kids returning back to school, a character-themed backpack is a great item to buy. One of the most enduringly popular Disney characters is Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” Disney has several different Little Mermaid backpacks currently available including officially licensed options from designer brands. Choosing the right backpack for your tastes and needs is a tough choice given the wide number of backpacks for sale, but the The Little Mermaid – Ariel Deluxe Oversize Print Large 16″ Backpack is a great choice for its spacious storage inside and its padded straps for comfortable wear.

What to know before you buy a Little Mermaid backpack

Size and purpose

The most important thing to determine is what the backpack will be used for and how big it needs to be. If the backpack is going to be used for school, having one big enough to fit your textbooks and possibly a laptop is going to be important. However, if you are planning on using the backpack for everyday items or just walking around, you will not need one nearly as big.

Materials used

Another big decision is what kind of materials the backpack is made of. While more traditional backpacks are made of canvas or polyester blends, higher end options can be made of leather, suede or vinyl. These backpacks may be more durable and come in more fashionable designs.

Little Mermaid design

For personal taste, there is no bigger decision than the actual design of the backpack. Many options come with more traditionally-styled images of Ariel, while others have highly stylized patterns or artwork showing scenes from “The Little Mermaid.” This choice is entirely up to your preference, but may also play a factor in the price of the backpack.

What to look for in a quality Little Mermaid backpack

Waterproof materials

Many backpacks are created with waterproof materials that will protect its contents from spills or the rain. If you are planning on using the backpack extensively in the outdoors or in a rainy climate, you should consider choosing a backpack made with waterproof materials. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of fully submersible backpacks with Little Mermaid designs.

Internal and external pockets

If you are planning on storing a lot of different items in the backpack, having one with a number of internal and external pockets can make a big difference. These pockets could better secure smaller or more awkwardly shaped items such as umbrellas or electronics. This makes the backpack more useful for a full day out when you may need several different things besides books or a laptop.

Special limited-edition designs

Given the backpack is going to be themed after a Disney movie, there are several unique designs from special collections that could be more valuable than other options. These backpacks may feature special artwork or come from a notable designer or fashion brand. However, they will also likely be more expensive.

How much can you expect to spend on a Little Mermaid backpack?

The price of a Little Mermaid backpack can range drastically with more affordable options costing between $25-$35, while higher-end backpacks can cost up to $75-$100.

Little Mermaid backpack FAQ

What is the best way to clean or protect the backpack?

A. For backpacks made of nylon, canvas or polyester, you can use basic cleaning spray or water to clean off the outside. For leather backpacks, use a gentler spray or even leather-specific solutions. You can also spray some backpacks with waterproofing chemicals.

Are there accessories that help reduce back pain while wearing one?

A. A waste clip or additionally padded shoulder straps should help reduce back pain when wearing a backpack.

What are the best Little Mermaid backpacks to buy?

Top Little Mermaid backpack

The Little Mermaid – Ariel Deluxe Oversize Print Large 16″ Backpack

What you need to know: This is a colorful Little Mermaid backpack with Ariel and Flounder on the front.

What you’ll love: The polyester material and nylon lining should prevent tears or other major damage from everyday wear. The backpack comes with a laptop compartment and padded shoulder straps for more comfortable wear.

What you should consider: The backpack may be too large for very young kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Mermaid backpack for money

Disney’s The Little Mermaid 16 inch All Over Print Deluxe Backpack With Laptop Compartment

What you need to know: This is an affordable Little Mermaid backpack designed with Ariel and Flounder in a number of poses.

What you’ll love: The padded laptop compartment helps protect electronics from being damaged even if the backpack is dropped. The side pocket is also capable of holding a water bottle or umbrella.

What you should consider: The thin nylon and polyester material may be more susceptible to tears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loungefly Disney The Little Mermaid Under The Sea Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This is a uniquely designed backpack with a stylized design of Ariel and Flounder on the front.

What you’ll love: The backpack is made of faux leather and comes with a polyurethane lining for added protection. It also has adjustable shoulder straps and a top handle for easy carrying.

What you should consider: The small size and high price may not be worth it if you are shopping on a budget.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Loungefly x The Little Mermaid Ursula with Tentacles Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This is another backpack from Loungefly, but with the bold design of Ursula’s face on the front.

What you’ll love: The backpack is made of faux leather with embroidered texture, and even with tentacles coming off the side for an even more exciting design.

What you should consider: Much like the other Loungefly option, it is far more expensive than other backpacks while being smaller in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

