Which Eero Wi-Fi system is best?

As working from home becomes more commonplace, it’s more important than ever to have fast, reliable Wi-Fi throughout your home. A Wi-Fi system from Eero, utilizing technology more advanced than that of traditional router networks, can help prevent connectivity issues in your home office. The Eero Whole Home System is the top choice for an Eero Wi-Fi system that provides reliable coverage.

What to know before you buy an Eero Wi-Fi system

There are a few key things to consider when buying an Eero Wi-Fi system, which employs the company’s patented TrueMesh technology.

How mesh networks work

Prior to the creation of mesh networks, traditional routers were the main option for Wi-Fi connectivity. However, the traditional router could not always reach every room in your home or business with enough signal strength, especially if your rooms were spread far apart.

You could add extenders to your router network to help boost the Wi-Fi signal from the router for better coverage, but depending on their location and other factors, these extenders didn’t always work well. On the other hand, extenders in a mesh network each offer the same signal strength, ensuring that your Wi-Fi network is consistent throughout your home.

How Eero systems work

Mesh networks such as the Eero systems use software to manage the Wi-Fi network. You simply put Eero devices in various parts of your home or space to get full Wi-Fi coverage.

What to look for in a quality Eero Wi-Fi system

Full coverage

All of the Eero systems are designed to provide full Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. The Eero Pro 6 offers up to 6,000 square feet of coverage using three devices in the system, while both the Eero 6 and the original Eero cover up to 5,000 square feet with three devices.

Dual-band and tri-band technology

The Eero Pro 6 employs tri-band technology, which means that it routes your wireless device’s signal to one of three frequency bands, enabling faster connections. The original Eero and the Eero 6 both use dual-band technology.

High ISP speeds

The Eero Pro 6 works with internet service provider (ISP) speeds of up to 1,000 megabits (1 gigabit) per second. The Eero 6 works well with ISP speeds of up to 500 megabits per second, and the original Eero works with ISP speeds of up to 350 megabits per second.

Eero app

The Eero app gives you more control by allowing you to view your network speed, make sure that each of your devices is working properly and figure out which of your devices are connected.

How much you can expect to spend on an Eero Wi-Fi system

The original Eero router, for up to 1,500 square feet of coverage, is $79, while the top-of-the-line Eero Pro 6 router, for coverage of up to 2,000 square feet, is $229. An Eero Wi-Fi system using the company’s older technology will range from $125-$350, depending on the number of Eero extenders included, while kits employing its newer technology will range from $200-$600.

Eero Wi-Fi system FAQ

What are the Eero Wi-Fi system’s security features?

A. With an Eero Wi-Fi system, the hardware automatically receives security patches and regular upgrades. The Eero app also offers helpful statistics and warnings about any network threats.

Do I need Wi-Fi 6 technology?

A. It’s recommended to buy an Eero mesh network with Wi-Fi 6 technology, since it offers dramatically faster transmission speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5 and older technology. Wi-Fi 6 technology also allows you to support dozens of device connections at the same time without sacrificing performance. Your mobile devices will also need less battery power to use Wi-Fi 6 technology.

What’s the best Eero Wi-Fi system to buy?

Top Eero Wi-Fi system

Eero Whole Home System

What you need to know: The Eero Whole Home System boasts reliable coverage and is an amazing option for all homes, but particularly small to midsize homes.

What you’ll love: This Eero Wi-Fi device offers excellent reliability and connectivity on its own, but adding the company’s Beacons can boost the range.

What you should consider: Bigger homes might need extra Eero Beacons for optimal coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Eero Wi-Fi system for the money

Original Eero

What you need to know: A customer favorite, the original Eero is a great, affordable option for anyone who needs to cover a large home or space with a quick and reliable connection.

What you’ll love: This Eero device features dual-band technology, a secure system, automatic updates, a quick setup and Alexa compatibility. The system is also optimized for Apple HomeKit and covers up to 5,000 square feet.

What you should consider: The original Eero offers top speeds of 350 megabits per second, making it the slowest of any Eero product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eero Pro 6

What you need to know: The Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi system boasts extra-wide coverage and lightning-fast maximum speeds, making it the ideal option for larger households.

What you’ll love: The Eero Pro 6 features tri-band technology, a simple setup, automatic updates, gigabit speeds and an integrated smart home hub. It also easily connects more than 75 devices at the same time and covers up to 6,000 square feet.

What you should consider: The company’s most powerful system, the Eero Pro 6 is also its most expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

