Which is better, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or the Galaxy S22 Ultra?

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone and have your heart set on a Samsung Galaxy S22, you should know the difference between each model. The base model is a fine phone, but if you want something more robust with premium features, the Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra is what you want.

They’re both high-end smartphones and similar in many ways, but there are a few differences in specs, design and price. The differences are subtle but can be critical depending on what you want from your new smartphone.

Galaxy S22 Plus

The Galaxy S22 Plus is the mid-tier model in Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series but is a step up from the base model, the Galaxy S22, and is considered a high-quality smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Plus is more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra than the Galaxy S22, but there are some differences in hardware and specs. It starts at $999, but higher storage options can cost up to $1,099.

Galaxy S22 Plus pros

The Galaxy S22 Plus boasts a flat full high-definition OLED display that stretches 6.6 inches in a landscape position, which looks great when streaming high-definition content. It measures 75.8 by 157.4 by 7.6 millimeters, and although it’s a robust smartphone weighing 6.91 ounces, it’s noticeably more lightweight than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The camera system is solid, with a 50-megapixel setup on the rear and a 10-megapixel selfie camera, so it takes photos with quality comparable to other smartphones in the same tier. It’s available with either 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage and 8GB of random-access memory, which is crucial for running multiple apps and programs simultaneously without decreasing performance.

Galaxy S22 Plus cons

The Galaxy S22 Plus doesn’t offer much in terms of a design upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Plus. The camera is satisfactory for most users, but some found it subpar compared to other smartphones.

It’s only available with 8GB of RAM, so although it’s sufficient for casual users, those who need to run several apps and tasks simultaneously might be turned off. Also, there are only two storage options, and the battery life isn’t as good as the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone currently available, so you should be prepared to spend a pretty penny on it if you have your eyes on it. It starts at $1,199, but if you want more storage, it can cost you up to $1,399.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is like the Galaxy S22 Plus in many ways, but if you’re someone who likes to get the most out of their smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is what you’re looking for. There are a few critical differences between them that may help sway you in the direction of the more expensive Galaxy smartphone.

Galaxy S22 Ultra pros

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the same refresh rate and processor as the Galaxy S22 Plus. It also has the same water and dust protection rating and biometric features, including a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Like the Galaxy S22 Plus, it has a sturdy build consisting of an armor aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that’s resistant to dings and scratches.

It has an OLED display, but it’s slightly larger at 6.8 inches, and it also offers a higher resolution at 1440 x 3038 pixels. Also, it’s only marginally bigger, with dimensions of 77.9 by 163.3 by 8.9 millimeters.

The battery life is much better on this model, and if you want high-quality photos, this phone has you covered. It features an impressive 108MP rear camera setup with a 40MP rear camera, which is nearly as much as what the Galaxy S22 Plus offers with its rear camera.

If you need to store files locally, you might be more interested in the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the Galaxy S22 Plus, since it’s available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1 terabyte storage options. Also, there’s a 12GB RAM option for those who want the fastest experience possible.

Galaxy S22 Ultra cons

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a different design than the Galaxy S22 Plus, and although it’s sleeker, some might not like the curved display. Also, it’s considerably heavier than the Galaxy S22 Plus, weighing 8.08 ounces.

While the battery life is better than what the Galaxy S22 Plus offers, it’s not nearly as good as other top smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Also, some don’t find its high price point justified compared to rival smartphones that offer a similar experience at a lower cost.

Should you get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or the Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a fantastic smartphone if you want something that does everything well. It looks great and costs less than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, making it ideal for casual users. However, the battery life leaves much to be desired and could be problematic if you spend a lot of time on your phone.

Although it’s heavier, the Galaxy S22 Ultra feels better in your hands, has better battery life and takes fantastic photos. Multiple storage and RAM options make it ideal for those who need to store a lot of data on their phone. However, its higher cost might not be worth it if you don’t care much for the updated design or want ultra-high-quality photos.

If money isn’t an issue, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is what you want if you don’t mind its bulkier build. However, if you’re a casual smartphone user or working with a budget, the Galaxy S22 Plus is more than adequate to suit your needs.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.