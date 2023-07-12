Awesome deals the BestReviews team scored this Prime Day

At BestReviews, Prime Day is the time our staff is here to help shoppers find epic deals on top products. However, team members are shoppers, too. From electric toothbrushes to pet carriers, our staff found items they couldn’t resist at amazing prices. If you love their picks, too, many of the products are still available and some continue to be on sale.

Last updated on July 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. PT

Best Prime Day deals purchased by BestReviews staff

Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Booster Seat SOLD OUT

Any parent would appreciate that the Tranzitions Booster Seat offers ample safety features, including an adjustable harness and headrest and thick cushioning for extra comfort. It grows with your little one and can accommodate youngsters weighing between 22 and 65 pounds.

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) Cameras (2-Pack) 56% OFF

You can add outdoor security to your place with ease with Blink’s two-camera system. The components are easy to set up and resist the elements so they can do their job all year long.

Grande Cosmetics Lash-Enhancing Serum 30% OFF

This lash serum is a fan-favorite thanks to the nourishing formula that’s known for making lashes longer and thicker. It’s an award-winning product that’s packed with vitamins, peptides and amino acids that are great for lashes.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 43% OFF

You can easily up your game when it comes to dental health when you brush with an electric toothbrush. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean is a premium model that runs on a rechargeable battery and offers smart technology that monitors your teeth-cleaning progress.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan 30% OFF

It’s no wonder that the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool was on so many shoppers’ Prime Day wish lists. Not only does it clean the air with HEPA filtration, but it also works as a fan and a heater. It’s a versatile device that’s packed with features including an easy-to-change filter.

Levi’s Men’s Core Zip Up Hoodie 40% OFF

This affordable, well-made hoodie is warm and casually stylish. It’s great for chilly days or for layering when the weather turns cold.

Ring Video Doorbell 45% OFF

The latest Ring video doorbell boasts improved motion detection so you can always be aware of what’s going on outside of your entryway door. It’s also easy to install, so you can add a level of security to your place in minutes without calling a professional to help.

Core 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent SOLD OUT

Do you like to camp with a group? Whether you have a large family or lots of friends, this 9-person tent can accommodate your gang. Although it’s spacious, it’s easy to set up and has a privacy divider. Weather-resistant materials and adjustable air vents are part of its feature set.

Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Mesh Pet Travel Carrier 34% OFF

From cats to small dogs, this mesh carrier is the perfect accessory when it comes time to travel with your furbaby or take them to the vet. It offers a comfortable fleece pad, nice airflow and durable straps. It’s available in three sizes.

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book 42% OFF

Bright colors, fun noises and cute characters – this toy has it all when it comes to encouraging young kids to learn. It offers numerous activities that will keep youngsters engaged while they play and discover.

Other products our staff picked up this Prime Day

