BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Rattan is back, thanks to Drew Barrymore

If you haven’t already checked out Drew Barrymore’s Walmart collection, what are you waiting for? The movie star-turned-talk show host-turned-furniture designer has created a line of pieces that are pretty yet practical. Each one offers style, versatility, quality, comfort and most importantly, affordability.

srcset="https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/best-drew-barrymore-walmart-rattan-furniture-inline1.jpg?w=160 160w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/best-drew-barrymore-walmart-rattan-furniture-inline1.jpg?w=256 256w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/best-drew-barrymore-walmart-rattan-furniture-inline1.jpg?w=320 320w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/best-drew-barrymore-walmart-rattan-furniture-inline1.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/best-drew-barrymore-walmart-rattan-furniture-inline1.jpg?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Walmart

And with her latest collection, Drew is embracing a natural material that shot to popularity in midcentury design, which means it’s primed for a comeback now that those styles are popping back up in modern homes: rattan. This flexible wood from southeast Asia is springy yet strong, which makes it ideal for woven furniture that’s durable and long-lasting.

Shop this article: Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table, Beautiful Rattan & Glass Side Table and Beautiful Rattan & Wood Bench

Must-have rattan pieces and more from Drew Barrymore’s Walmart line

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table

This coffee table perfectly blends natural rattan with modern design. The contemporary shape of the legs makes this a statement piece on its own, and that’s before you even see the table top made of woven rattan, crafted to show off the intricate patterns it can create. It’s protected by a glass tabletop for extra durability.

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Side Table

To complete your living room and perfectly complement the coffee table from Drew’s collection, you need these glass and rattan side tables, created in the same style with contemporary, curved legs and a woven rattan top under glass. It’s a practical surface for drinks, books, a lamp or anything else you need to set down while you relax in style.

Beautiful Rattan & Wood Bench

This sturdy wooden bench is another piece that beautifully blends contemporary style with the natural elements of rattan weaving. Its wooden frame is made of durable high-quality wood, giving it a solid base that will last for years. The seat is made from rattan that not only has an eye-catching, intricate pattern but is also comfortable and supportive. This bench is an ideal addition to your dining room, bedroom or hallway.

Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman

Complete your home’s style makeover with this modular sectional sofa, which can be arranged in eight different formations to give you whatever seating arrangement you need for your space. The four-piece set includes a left wedge, right wedge, armless chair and ottoman, all constructed from solid wood frames and durable gray upholstery — with accent pillows included.

Beautiful Drew Chair

This chair makes a great accent piece for the modular sectional sofa. Available in cream or sage green, it’s neutral enough to complement any room while still providing just the right finishing touch. Its oversized swivel design means you can place it anywhere, and whoever sits in it will be able to be a part of the conversation. Imagine this as a reading-nook chair. You could cozy up here all day.

Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage

This coffee table is more than just beautiful; it also provides a ton of hidden storage underneath its removable wooden top. Its boucle fabric is stain-resistant, and its frame is made from sturdy wood, so it’s durable and versatile. This is the must-have coffee table for anyone who needs a place to stash blankets, shoes or anything else you want to hide away.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.