Can a Dyson vacuum get the job done picking up after my cat? I put it to the test to find out

The primary cleaning head on the V11 Torque detects the floor type you’re vacuuming and adjusts accordingly, so it’s easy to switch between hard floors and rugs.

When I adopted my cat, I knew I’d need a vacuum cleaner powerful enough to tackle the extra mess created by my new pet. I decided to give the Dyson V11 Torque a try — and it hasn’t disappointed. It’s highly effective at cleaning my hard floors and rugs and comes with a variety of handy tools.

Rather than doing one thorough weekly vacuum, like I might have done in the past, I now use my Dyson daily to pick up kitty litter and keep on top of cat hair. The fact that it’s a cordless vacuum makes it less of a hassle to tackle small cleaning tasks, as I don’t need to spend time unwinding the cord and switching between outlets.

I was worried about the chore of cleaning frequently when I got my cat, but the Dyson V11 Torque has made light work of it, so it barely feels like I’m vacuuming more often, and I’m pleased with the results.

What is the Dyson V11 Torque?

The Dyson V11 Torque is a high-end cordless stick vacuum with a high-torque cleaning head to give it even more cleaning power. It’s a perfect choice for homes with pets because it easily picks up pet hair, tracked litter, and other dirt and debris created by your furry friends.

How the Dyson V11 Torque works

If you’ve used a stick vacuum before, you’ll be familiar with how the Dyson V11 Torque works, but even if you haven’t, there isn’t a steep learning curve. When you switch it on, it will be in Auto mode, which works well for most messes, but there’s also an Eco mode for cleaning tasks that don’t require much power, and a Boost mode for tough tasks that need extra suction. The powerful battery gives you up to 60 minutes of cleaning time, which is more than sufficient for most homes. After use, simply rest it back in the charging dock and the battery will be fully charged and ready for next time you need it.

What you need to know before purchasing a Dyson V11 Torque

The V11 Torque is the perfect vacuum for picking up after my cat. I use it daily to vacuum up kitty litter that my cat kicks or tracks out of her litter tray and it makes this task quick and easy. For regular cleaning tasks, the high-torque cleaning head does a great job, but when it comes to picking up cat hair from the couch and stairs, the mini motorized tool, combination tool and stubborn dirt brush are even better.

It’s important to clean the tools after a few uses and you may need to cut pet hair — and human hair — out of the brush rolls of some of these. Luckily, it’s easy to do with a little soap and water.

This Dyson works well on hard floors, rugs and carpets, though with thicker rugs and carpets, I sometimes need the Boost mode to really get in there. I’ve found this vacuum not only cleans more effectively than my previous model, but also that the lightweight, cordless design makes it easier to use.

