Most shower curtains use plain colors or simple designs. Horse shower curtains, however, do not. They are available in a huge range of designs and art styles to best fit any horse lover’s style. There are simple images of a whole horse or from the neck up, complex western-like scenes and splashy artistic takes. No matter what, there is a design you’ll love. One of the best is the Lovedomi Andalusian Horse Portrait Bathroom Shower Curtain because it features both horse iconography and a neutral design.

What to know before you buy a horse shower curtain

Hanging

There are two aspects to hanging: the hooks and the holes.

Hooks: Hooks come in a few materials, though it’s typically plastic or metal. Both materials have their pros and cons. For example, metal hooks tend to be more durable but can bend if too thin. Conversely, you’ll never need to worry about plastic hooks rusting, but they can snap under too much pressure. They also come in many shapes, though it rarely has much impact.

Holes: The best shower curtains have metal grommet-supported holes for the hooks to loop into. The others simply cut a hole in the material, which quickly tears if any pressure is placed on the curtain.

What’s included

Many horse shower curtains include more than just the curtain. The most common inclusion is a set of hanging hooks, though they’re usually just plastic. Others include a liner in a matching size. There are also full bathroom sets available that include the curtain, some bath mats and even a toilet seat cover.

What to look for in a quality horse shower curtain

Design matching

There’s more to picking a quality design than just picking the one you like the most. You also need to consider how it fits in your bathroom. For example, if you buy a neon pink horse shower curtain but your bathroom is mainly turquoise, there’s going to be a harsh, garish color clash. If you pick a turquoise horse design, it will blend and won’t stand out as the centerpiece it should be.

Billow prevention

As the air temperature in your bathroom changes, it causes your shower curtain to billow. This can cause the curtain to rub against you and send water to places it shouldn’t be going. As such, some shower curtains use weights to eliminate movement. Alternatively, some curtains feature magnets or suction cups that directly attach to your bathtub or the lip of your stall.

How much you can expect to spend on a horse shower curtain

Thanks to the design, most horse shower curtains cost more than the average plain curtain at $15-$30. Some horse curtains are bundled with other bathroom gear and cost about $50.

Horse shower curtain FAQ

Do I really need a shower curtain liner?

A. Most of the time, yes. Shower curtains use materials that are designed to resist water but aren’t designed to be completely waterproof. That said, some horse shower curtains do use a material that’s similar to what’s used for liners. In these cases, you won’t need one. These curtains will often clearly state that no liner is necessary. If it isn’t made clear, play it safe and use a liner.

Does a shower curtain liner have to be the same size as the horse shower curtain?

A. Technically, no. As long as the liner completely covers your horse shower curtain, you should be fine. That said, a giant translucent sleeve that’s bigger than your curtain will certainly not look good.

Can I alter a horse shower curtain?

A. Absolutely. In fact, it’s common to alter a shower curtain slightly so that it perfectly fits your bathroom setup. However, you’ll need some minor sewing skills. Cutting your curtain to fit without mending the edges can lead to the curtain unraveling or an overall choppy look. You also need to be careful not to drastically alter the horse design.

What’s the best horse shower curtain to buy?

Top horse shower curtain

Lovedomi Andalusian Horse Portrait Bathroom Shower Curtain

What you need to know: The horse is beautiful, and the all-white color fits in any bathroom.

What you’ll love: It is 72 inches by 72 inches, uses metal grommets and includes a set of 12 plastic hanging hooks. It is made of waterproof and machine-washable polyester fiber and doesn’t require a liner. It has a smooth texture that promotes the beading of water to prevent becoming soaked.

What you should consider: The manufacturer warns that the colors of the curtain look different in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top horse shower curtain for the money

Jawo Watercolor Ink Horse Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This watercolor-like horse design is perfect for the artistic soul.

What you’ll love: It’s available in six sizes, all of which include a set of standard shower curtain hooks supported by metal grommets. It is made of soft polyester that drapes easily. You can throw this shower curtain in the washing machine and iron it. The design is splashy without being overpowering.

What you should consider: The shower curtain colors in the online image may be slightly different than the colors you see offline. You also need to use a shower curtain liner with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Slenyu Four-Piece Horse Shower Curtain and Bath Mat Set

What you need to know: True horse enthusiasts will love this complete bathroom set.

What you’ll love: The set includes a 70-by-70-inch shower curtain, 12 C-shaped hanging hooks, a shower mat, a toilet mat and a toilet seat cover — all with an identical horse print design. Each piece is made of soft and waterproof polyester.

What you should consider: The hanging holes on the shower curtain are only slits in the polyester. Each piece using the same image can be overpowering in small spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

