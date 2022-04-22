Which Crest Whitestrips are best?

Teeth-whitening strips are a booming business, thanks to their surprisingly low costs and high rates of effectiveness. It’s no surprise that Crest, one of the best-known dental health brands, has some of the best whitening strips available.

Crest offers many packages to meet the needs of anyone’s teeth, but its best teeth-whitening product is the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects. It can boost the whiteness of your teeth by up to 18 levels in just 20 days, and it isn’t even Crest’s most expensive offering.

What to know before you buy Crest Whitestrips

Number of treatments

Each version of Crest Whitestrips requires a specific number of applications to complete its whitening regimen. They only include exactly the amount of strips necessary to complete the full regimen, so make sure not to lose any or remove a strip early.

Any given version may require two to 20 treatments, though most require seven to 10.

Application length

Application length refers to how long Crest Whitestrips need to be left attached to your teeth to complete one round of treatment. It can be as short as 15 minutes or as long as 1 hour. Most require either 30 or 60 minutes.

Combo packs

Crest Whitestrips occasionally come in packages that include more than just teeth-whitening strips. They usually include special kinds of toothpaste designed to help whiten your teeth even further, though one combo pack includes a high-powered toothbrush.

What to look for in quality Crest Whitestrips

Effect noticeability and length

The best Crest Whitestrips have quickly noticeable effects that last for months or years.

Noticeability: Most Crest Whitestrips packages need you to apply most of its strips to provide a noticeable improvement. However, many minimally improve the whiteness of your teeth after roughly half the treatments. Some of the most powerful Whitestrips provide improvement after only one treatment, but these are also designed to just be applied once or twice.

Most Crest Whitestrips packages need you to apply most of its strips to provide a noticeable improvement. However, many minimally improve the whiteness of your teeth after roughly half the treatments. Some of the most powerful Whitestrips provide improvement after only one treatment, but these are also designed to just be applied once or twice. Length: Once a full regimen has been completed, most whitenings last for one year. That said, some of the most powerful options can last as long as three years. However long they are designed to last is also how long you should wait before starting another regimen to avoid damaging your teeth.

Adhesive

The best teeth-whitening strips have adhesive strengths strong enough to stay put but weak enough to peel off with ease. Crest Whitestrips are typically known for walking this line. If you’re concerned, you can check the user reviews concerning this issue.

How much you can expect to spend on Crest Whitestrips

There are two costs to concern yourself with regarding Crest Whitestrips: the cost per box and the cost per strip.

Box: Most boxes cost $30-$80. Some cost $100-plus, though these are always combined with other Crest products, such as toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Most boxes cost $30-$80. Some cost $100-plus, though these are always combined with other Crest products, such as toothpaste and toothbrushes. Strip: Most strips cost $1-$4 with each box containing enough strips to complete one treatment regimen. Just remember, you need two strips for each round of treatment.

Crest Whitestrips FAQ

How do Crest Whitestrips work?

A. Like all teeth-whitening strips, Crest Whitestrips work by using chemicals — namely peroxides like carbamide or hydrogen — to eat away at the stains on your tooth enamel. Stains like those caused by coffee, tea, wine and smoking are the most commonly removed, but stains caused by aging can also be treated. However, they can’t remove all stains — those caused by enamel damage or some medications are essentially permanent.

What’s the difference between Crest Whitestrips and professional dental whitening?

A. Home whitening strips, such as Crest’s, use low concentrations of chemicals. This greatly lowers the risk of damage to your gums and teeth should the strips be applied incorrectly or for too long. Dentists use high concentrations of chemicals. This is because dentists can carefully apply and closely monitor their strips and gels to ensure they don’t damage your gums. Aside from the difference in chemical concentration, they are essentially the same process.

What are the best Crest Whitestrips to buy?

Top Crest Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

What you need to know: These will greatly boost your teeth’s whiteness without draining your bank account.

What you’ll love: You will be able to increase your teeth’s whiteness by up to 18 levels after 20 days of applications, all without any damage to your tooth enamel. The effects can last for up to a year with repeat applications being encouraged once a year.

What you should consider: Several consumers reported increased teeth sensitivity and some pain after a few applications. Others felt the strips didn’t whiten enough, especially if your teeth are already fairly white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Crest Whitestrips for the money

Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid Plus

What you need to know: These are a great introduction to teeth whitening strips.

What you’ll love: This kit includes two kinds of Crest whitening strips — 20 standard vivid strips and four one-hour express strips. The standard strips only need to be applied for 30 minutes each day for 10 days to see results, while the express strips show results after only one application.

What you should consider: People with sensitive teeth and gums reported high levels of discomfort throughout the process. If your teeth and gums are sensitive, it’s recommended to choose a different whitening strip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

What you need to know: This kit combines strips and light to massively boost teeth whiteness.

What you’ll love: The combination of the strips and special light can lead to deeper, more pronounced whitening of your teeth that can last for as long as three years. You only need to apply the combination for 10 days to see full results.

What you should consider: Like most whitening strips, these can cause increased sensitivity and even pain if used too often and for too long. Some purchasers received defective lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

