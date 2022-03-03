9 most popular hair sprays at Sephora

Find a popular hair spray that works best for your hair texture and hair type with added ingredients that can protect against a variety of concerns, such as harmful UV rays, while also combating frizz.

Which popular hair sprays at Sephora are best?

Hair spray can help elevate and organize a look as it keeps pesky stray hair in place. The product is ideal for busy situations such as social events or photographs. Sephora offers several popular types of hair spray that can provide multiple levels of hold. Keep in mind that hair sprays with more hold usually keep hair in place more effectively. Find the product that works best for you, and be sure to consult your doctor or hair stylist if you have questions.

What is hair spray?

Hair spray is a product that can be put in your hair to protect against a wide range of concerns such as frizz and movement. It helps to hold and better keep your hair in place throughout your daily activities.

What is a texturizing spray?

A texturizing hair spray is lighter than typical hair sprays. It helps avoid nuisances such as sticky hair and keeps hair free of a typically crunchy feel that can sometimes be found with heavy hair sprays. Texturizing sprays maintain a hold on the hair while keeping it more vibrant for a longer amount of time. They absorb oil and add volume. Although texturizing sprays also create some hold, they aren’t the same as hair spray that focuses specifically on hold.

How long can hair spray last?

Hair sprays can last about three years before they expire if they remain unopened. However, if the hair spray is open or the seal is broken, it lasts about 1 1/2 years, depending on the ingredients and environment.

How long can hair spray last in hair?

The time varies, because it depends on factors such as the sprays’ ingredients and your hair texture and style. A good hairspray usually lasts several hours, and it can last the entire day under the right circumstances.

Best popular light-hold hair sprays at Sephora

Light-hold hair spray has a low level of grip that is ideal for a few occasional stray hairs. It keeps hair maintained and can help to lessen frizz.

Top light-hold hair sprays

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray

Available in both a standard and miniature size, this spray works well with a wide range of hair types, from straight to tightly coiled in order to provide a light amount of hold. It includes added benefits such as volcanic minerals and even offers a floral scent. This product is not tested on animals.

Shu Uemura Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray

This spray controls frizz in a wide range of hair types and textures, from fine and curly to medium and straight. It protects against heat damage that can be caused by a wide range of activities such as blow-drying the hair. This product offers a light amount of hold.

DevaCurl Flexible Hold Hairspray No-Crunch Finishing Styler

This product offers protection against humidity and frizz as well as a healthy-looking shine and fragrant notes of pomegranate and sandalwood. It works with hair types from straight to coily and with textures from fine to thick. It is only available for purchase online.

Best popular medium-hold hair sprays at Sephora

Medium-hold hair spray holds and maintains hair in specific styles and can even add volume. Medium-strength hair sprays keep more of your hair in place, for longer and tend to be much stronger than light hair sprays. These products also tend to be heavier in nature than light hold hair sprays.

Top medium-hold hair sprays

Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hair Spray

This hair spray works on all hair types and offers a medium amount of hold in order to keep hair in place. It is made with a non-sticky formula and comes with protection against the sun’s ultraviolet, or UV, rays. It works well with fine to thick hair textures so apply as needed.

Moroccanoil Luminous Hair Spray Medium Hold

The spray works well with hair types such as straight to coiled. It includes argan oil and works to combat both humidity and pesky frizz. The hair spray works to add a healthy amount of shine back into the hair.

Pureology Style + Protect Soft Finish Hair Spray

This vegan spray works well with a wide range of hair types and can be applied to hair that has been colored. It helps to boost shine and works to hold hair in place. The hairspray also uses ingredients such as orange peel to help promote softer-feeling hair.

Verb Ghost Hair Spray

This spray uses moringa oil to address issues of dryness and improve hold on hair types that range from straight to coily. It also increases volume.

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hair Spray

This spray works with hair types such as wavy to tightly coiled and works to wrangle difficult frizz. It also combats potentially harmful UV rays with a hold that varies between light and medium grip. It contains ingredients that work to battle aging and comes in two sizes.

Best popular texturizing hair spray at Sephora

A texturizing hair spray is a great alternative to regular hair sprays if you need to add volume and a light amount of hold for a specific event.

Top texturizing hair spray

Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray

The texturizing product works with hair textures from thinning to thick in order to create both volume and hold. It is vegan and cruelty-free, using ingredients such as seaweed to hydrate the hair.

