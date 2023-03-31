Which Vegamour products are best?

The best Vegamour products address your hair concerns with sustainably sourced vegan ingredients that deliver scientifically backed results. The brand takes a holistic approach to improving your hair’s wellness with formulas that can help you address common hair concerns, such as hair loss, graying and dandruff.

Vegamour products also work together to improve the health of your hair and scalp, so you can use its solutions to address more than one concern at a time.

About Vegamour products

Founder Dan Hodgdon launched Vegamour in 2016 to build a hair care brand dedicated to improving the health of your hair, brows and eyelashes from the inside out. Vegamour products use plant-based ingredients to address your hair’s density, luster and smoothness with four key pillars.

Bioavailability : Products can only work if your body can absorb them. Vegamour products use clean ingredients with biomolecular technology to ensure they can be synthesized and absorbed into your body.

: Products can only work if your body can absorb them. Vegamour products use clean ingredients with biomolecular technology to ensure they can be synthesized and absorbed into your body. Vegan ingredients : All solutions are plant-based, and there are no toxic chemicals in the formulas.

: All solutions are plant-based, and there are no toxic chemicals in the formulas. Holistic wellness : Vegamour products aren’t just topical solutions. They work from the inside out to help you address your hair care concerns.

: Vegamour products aren’t just topical solutions. They work from the inside out to help you address your hair care concerns. Science-backed results: The ingredients are clinically tested for efficacy.

Ethically sourced and clean

Vegamour uses a sustainable collective of communities to create ethically sourced products through fair trade practices. Its products are made with vegan ingredients that are also cruelty-free. They have no known long-term health risks or side effects, such as weight gain, typically associated with hair growth products. They are also free of synthetic hormones.

Concerns addressed by Vegamour products

Vegamour products are formulated and clinically tested to help you address four hair care concerns.

Hair loss and growth : Vegamour sells nutritional and topical solutions to improve your hair’s growth, reduce fallout and repair follicle damage.

: Vegamour sells nutritional and topical solutions to improve your hair’s growth, reduce fallout and repair follicle damage. Dandruff : The products work in as little as three days to improve your scalp’s health and reduce dandruff.

: The products work in as little as three days to improve your scalp’s health and reduce dandruff. Graying: The brand develops nutrient-rich products and supplements to slow graying and reduce the appearance of gray hair on new growth.

Value packs

Spending money on products is easier when you’re getting a deal. A great way to do that with Vegamour’s products is by purchasing them in bundles, so you can spend less and get more for your money.

Easy application

Hair treatments should be quick and easy to apply. Look for easy applicators such as droppers for serums, because you don’t want to waste them or mess up your freshly washed mane. You can also get fine-tipped brushes for lash and brow serums and narrow applicators for scalp formulas to deliver the ingredients directly to the areas you’re addressing.

Works as a system

Vegamour encourages you to address multiple hair concerns with its formulas, but be careful about addressing too many at once. For example, it’s good to stagger the use of its Gro Hair Growth Serum and its Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum to avoid buildup. Beyond that, using the brand’s products together can improve your results.

What are the best Vegamour products to buy?

Vegamour Gro More Kit With Serum And Gummies

The hair serum and gummies work on all hair types and textures to address hair density, volume and shedding. This set is a one-month supply of each product.

Sold by Sephora

Vegamour Gro Biotin Gummies For Thinning Hair

These vegan gummies are gluten-free, give you a one-month supply and are packed with powerful nutrients to promote your hair’s density and shine. They have biotin for growth with vitamins A, C and E to neutralize follicle-damaging free radicals and vitamins B-5, 6 and 12 to support your body’s production of keratin and collagen.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum For Thinning Hair

This color-safe serum is vegan, chemical-free and clinically proven to help you address hair growth and reduce the signs of shedding. It comes with a dropper for easy application and works on all hair types.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo For Thinning Hair

This color-safe shampoo is free of parabens and silicones and is clinically proven to address hair thinning, damage and frizz. It works with the brand’s other hair serums, has an easy squeeze bottle and works on all hair types.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Conditioner For Thinning Hair

This rich moisturizing conditioner uses vegan proteins to restore your hair and is clinically proven to address damage, frizz and promote hair growth. It works well with the line’s shampoo and serums and comes in a convenient squeeze bottle.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

This serum is clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of gray hair on new hair growth. It also soothes and nourishes your scalp as it renews your shine, and can be used on all hair types and textures.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Volumizing Lash Serum

This clinically proven vegan eyelash formula can give you longer, thicker lashes without using harsh, harmful chemicals. It won’t change your eye color or eyelids and works on all skin types.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Volumizing Brow Serum

This plant-based eyebrow formula can help reawaken your hair follicles for thicker, fuller brows. It works on all skin types, comes with a convenient applicator and contains no synthetic hormones.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Vegamour Gro Ageless Gray Delay Hair Supplement

These supplements help delay gray hair growth as they support thickness, shine and the overall health of your hair from the inside out. They are clean, vegan and gluten-free, and work on all hair types.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

