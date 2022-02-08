Best Stila eyeliner

Be careful not to buy more Stila eyeliner than you need as it will dry out in roughly six months, and whatever you don’t use is wasted money.

Which Stila eyeliners are best?

Few makeup brands do eyeliner better than Stila. The company has provided high-quality makeup of all types for more than 20 years. Even better, Stila engages in no animal testing at any point in its production line.

One of the best Stila eyeliners is the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. It comes in plenty of colors and can be used to create some of the most eye-catching looks.

What to know before you buy a Stila eyeliner

Types of Stila eyeliner

Stila offers pen, liquid and gel eyeliners.

Pen: Stila calls its pen eyeliners Smudge Sticks. Pen eyeliners look like ordinary felt-tip pens and are used in much the same way: to draw your desired look onto your eye. They can come in different sized tips and while they take a little practice to master, this type of eyeliner can generate some splashy looks.

Liquid: Stila calls its liquid eyeliners Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner. Liquid eyeliners are the most difficult to use correctly but are the driving force behind most spectacular styles. They take a long time to dry and while drying, they are easy to smudge. They also don't come in as many color options as Stila Smudge Sticks (eight to Smudge's 13).

Gel: Stila calls its gel eyeliner Smudge Pot. Gel eyeliners are among the more recent additions to Stila's eye makeup catalog. They are stored in a small jar and need to be applied with an angled eyeliner brush. They're a bit easier to apply than liquid eyeliners and are both the most and least likely to smudge, depending on the stage of application. When first applied they are easily smudged to enable unusual looks you can only get with gel eyeliner. Once they've dried, however, they are the most resilient; this makes them the hardest to remove as well

Pencil: Stila does not offer a pencil eyeliner.

Applicator

Each type of eyeliner may have one of several applicator types. For example, liquid eyeliners may use a separate brush or felt tip attached to the tube. All applicator types can achieve the same looks — it just may be easier to use one instead of another.

What to look for in a quality Stila eyeliner

Color

Stila eyeliners are available in a wide selection of colors. All Stila eyeliners come in black, as it’s one of the easiest colors to match, but other easy-to-match colors such as grays and certain shades of brown are available in its pen and liquid lines. If you’re looking for a fun splash of color such as purple or gold, you’ll have to stick with Stila’s liquid eyeliner.

Waterproofing

Some eyeliners have varying degrees of waterproofing to help them last through the day with the product clearly stating if it has this function. Those that have light water-resistances can fight the effects of humidity. Those with high water-resistance or full waterproofing can combat rain and tears. Eyeliners with high degrees of waterproofing can be difficult to remove without specialized makeup remover.

How much you can expect to spend on a Stila eyeliner

Stila eyeliner typically costs around $20 for one pen, or around $30 for packaged sets. If you find it listed for less, it’s likely to be a fake.

Stila eyeliner FAQ

What should I do if I apply my eyeliner incorrectly?

A. For large errors, there’s no getting around the need to remove it all and try again, but some small mistakes can be touched up. Try fixing an uneven or crooked application by rubbing the offending area away with a cotton tip soaked in eye makeup remover, or use a little concealer or foundation to cover it. Depending on what type of eyeliner you applied and where around the eye you applied it, these tips may not work.

How do I prevent my eyeliner from smudging onto my eyelids?

A. The usual suspect when it comes to smudging is how oily the skin around your eye is, though your eye’s shape may also be a factor. Try applying a little clear powder to the creases around your eye to help absorb any excess oil before applying your eyeliner. Powder can also help to prevent hooded eyelid types from smudging your eyeliner.

What’s the best Stila eyeliner to buy?

Top Stila eyeliner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: This liquid eyeliner is Stila’s best-selling and highest-performing.

What you’ll love: It’s available in eight color options including browns, blues, blacks and white. The applicator pen is available in single or double tipped, as well as micro-tipped. The liquid dries quickly and is strongly resistant to smudging.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported having an allergic reaction to the liquid. Use caution when applying for the first time to limit the extent of a possible reaction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Stila eyeliner for the money

Stila Eye-Conic Liners Set

What you need to know: This four-piece eye makeup set is a perfect way to start your Stila collection for a fraction of the individual cost.

What you’ll love: The set includes three Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof eyeliner in black, green and brown plus one Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in black. The total cost set is one-third the cost of each piece separately.

What you should consider: There are no alternate sets that include color options different from what’s included in this set. Some consumers reported a tendency to smudge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner

What you need to know: Another excellent option, this smudge stick can create powerful looks.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 13 color options including greens, blues and all manner of skin tones, and it’s as suited to your lower lids as to your upper lids. The applicator doesn’t tug or pull.

What you should consider: Some of the colors feature a metallic styling that can be difficult to discern when purchasing online. Some applicators arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

