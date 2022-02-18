Best overnight diapers

Whether you have a newborn or are still working on potty training them, an overnight diaper will keep them comfortable, dry and happy until you can change it in the morning.

Which overnight diapers are best?

One of the biggest reasons why babies wake up during the night is due to a full diaper. If you want to have a peaceful night’s rest, then your best bet is to get some high-quality, extra-absorbent overnight diapers. With them, not only will your baby be happy and comfortable, but you won’t have to get up to change them during the night. With that in mind, we suggest Huggies Overnites Nighttime Diapers for their absorbency, durability and comfort.

What to know before you buy overnight diapers

Type

There are several types of diapers available, each with its pros and cons. Some of the most popular options are:

Cloth diapers — Constructed out of natural fibers or materials such as industrial cotton or wool, these diapers are reusable and long-lasting.

— Constructed out of natural fibers or materials such as industrial cotton or wool, these diapers are reusable and long-lasting. Disposable diapers — Made for one-time use only, these diapers usually consist of synthetic materials or wood pulp.

— Made for one-time use only, these diapers usually consist of synthetic materials or wood pulp. All-in-one diapers — Although they’re also made from cloth, these are designed differently and typically feature fasteners that allow you to easily adjust the diaper for a secure fit.

Overnight diapers fall into one of the three above categories with the main difference being that they’re heavy-duty versions of their daytime counterparts. Since they’re meant for overnight use, these diapers are usually thicker and bulkier, though.

Training pants vs. regular diapers

The main difference between training pants (commonly referred to as “pull-ups”) and a standard diaper is that the pull-up version uses elastic bands to keep in place. They also more closely resemble underwear than their counterparts. Although both options serve the same purpose, some people believe training pants don’t hold up as well overnight. This does depend on the baby, however, so choose the one your baby takes to the best.

Absorbency

Overnight diapers are extra-absorbent, especially when compared to other options. This makes them ideal for parents who want something that will last more than just a few hours at a time. Depending on the quality and how much your baby uses it at night, the diaper could keep them dry for up to 12 hours.

Some diapers are so absorbent because of the material or how thick they are. Others feature special layers that hold more liquid and keep any wetness from the baby’s skin.

Of course, if an accident does happen and the diaper fails to absorb the liquid, make sure you clean your baby and change their diaper as soon as possible to avoid irritated skin or a diaper rash. A specialized baby bathtub near your baby’s crib can make this process much quicker and easier, especially when you’re just waking up.

Diaper count

When starting, it’s best to try out different diapers until you find the best ones for your child. But once you’ve settled on a particular type and brand, consider buying them in bulk. With cloth or all-in-one diapers, you’ll usually find singular or two-pack options. But with disposable options, there are usually more diapers — from around 65 to 250 or more — included in a single package. Along with this, some manufacturers will list how many weeks or months the package will last.

What to look for in quality overnight diapers

Comfort

The overall comfort of the diaper is essential since an uncomfortable diaper can lead to an upset baby. Most infants are sensitive even to the subtlest of changes or textures, so choose diapers that are soft and gentle for them. Avoid rough or scratchy textures, if at all possible, since these can lead to chafing or skin irritation. Typically, the softest option is cloth diapers. Just make sure you clean them thoroughly and with a gentle detergent that doesn’t cause diaper rash.

Size and fastening

Babies come in different shapes and sizes. Even though there are some one-size-fits-all diapers out there, it’s still important to find one that fits your child well. In general, it should be tight enough to capture and prevent any messes from escaping, but not so tight that it digs into your baby’s sides or legs.

Aside from one-size-fits-all options, most diapers range from the following sizes:

Preemie — Maximum 6 pounds (newborns)

— Maximum 6 pounds (newborns) Size 1 — Maximum 14 pounds (newborns to 4 months old)

— Maximum 14 pounds (newborns to 4 months old) Size 2 — Maximum 18 pounds (3-8 months old)

— Maximum 18 pounds (3-8 months old) Size 3 — Maximum 28 pounds (5-24 months olds)

— Maximum 28 pounds (5-24 months olds) Size 4 — Maximum 37 pounds (18-36 months olds)

There are also larger sizes available, so if your baby doesn’t fit into one of the above weight and age categories, check for other options. If you’re not sure about the size, see if you can fit two fingers between the waistband and your baby’s skin. If you can’t do this easily, or if the diaper doesn’t provide full coverage, then consider going up a size.

Also, many diapers, including disposable ones, feature resealable tabs that you can use to adjust the size. Cloth diapers often use Velcro or snaps instead.

Accessories

If your child is in diapers, here are some awesome accessories that are worth getting:

Diaper pails to hold dirty diapers and reduce odors

to hold dirty diapers and reduce odors Diaper bags to organize clean diapers

to organize clean diapers Fasteners to hold the diaper in place

to hold the diaper in place Cloth wipes and a baby-safe wiping solution to clean up small messes

and a baby-safe wiping solution to clean up small messes Diaper booster pads that go in a diaper to stop leakage during the night (when you run out of overnight options) or for long stints during the day

How much you can expect to spend on overnight diapers

Pricing depends heavily on the type of diaper, size and how many are included in the package. A pair of high-quality cloth diapers will cost $25-$45. A large pack of disposable diapers will cost $25-$50, though some can cost more than that.

Overnight diapers FAQ

Can you use overnight diapers during the day?

A. Yes, but since they usually cost more than standard diapers, it isn’t very cost-effective to do this. Save the overnight options for when the family is asleep and use daytime diapers when you’ll be around to change them more frequently.

When can a baby start using an overnight diaper?

A. Most infants can wear a diaper overnight when they’re around the age of six months or are starting to eat more solid foods in addition to their regular diet.

What are the best overnight diapers to buy?

Top overnight diapers

Huggies Overnites Nighttime Diapers

What you need to know: With two sizes to choose from and up to 162 diapers in the package, this option is ideal for those who are looking for extra coverage and protection overnight.

What you’ll love: These diapers are very durable and are adjustable for a comfortable fit. They’re also secure enough for babies who like to move about at night. Plus, they have a double leak guard that provides up to 12 hours of wetness protection.

What you should consider: They’re not as soft as cloth diapers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top overnight diapers for the money

Pro Level Luvs Ultra Leakguard Disposable Baby Diapers

What you need to know: Ranging from Size 1 to 6, these diapers are extra-absorbent and comfortable enough for all-night use.

What you’ll love: They feature a wetness indicator that changes to blue when it’s time to change them. Each pack also comes with at least a one-month supply of diapers, including use during the day. Plus, they don’t have any latex or parabens, making them safe for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: The new design is a little thinner and less absorbent than it used to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ecoable Fitted Cloth Diaper

What you need to know: Available as either a single, two-pack or four-pack option, this cloth diaper is highly absorbent, reusable and long-lasting.

What you’ll love: It consists of hemp and cotton, so it’s durable and does a great job of fighting against leaks. The fabric is also gentle for any baby, but it’s especially good for those who are prone to diaper rash. The diapers also come with adjustable snap buttons and are elastic for a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: They require a separate wool diaper cover or polyurethane laminate cover.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

