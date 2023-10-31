BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Some great news came out of Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event

In a spooky season surprise to the tech world, Apple held another live event last night, just a few short months after its summer “Wonderlust” event. The “Scary Fast” event revealed even more new Apple products, coming just in time for the holiday shopping season. And if you’re in the market for a new laptop or desktop computer, you’re in luck — announcements include Apple’s fastest ever Macbook Pro and iMac, thanks to its long-awaited new M3 chip.

Shop this article: Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip, Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip, Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Max chip

New Macbooks and iMac, powered by M3 chips

Apple announced the first three chips in the M3 family: the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. M3 represents a new generation of Apple Silicon — M3 speeds are up to 2.5 times faster than the M1 family of chips (which were revolutionary for their time). And M3’s core processing is 50% faster. Built with 3 nanometer technology, the new chips are perfect for supporting things like advanced graphics and artificial intelligence. In layperson’s terms? Computers powered by M3 will be very fast and very, very powerful.

During the event, Apple announced the first few devices that will include the M3 chips. The iMac is getting the M3, while Macbook Pros are getting the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. All the new devices are already available to preorder.

Apple’s fastest computers ever, available to preorder

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip

The M3 chip is available in a new, entry-level 14-inch Macbook Pro with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8 gigabytes of unified memory. It’s available with 512GB of solid-state drive storage in the base model, or it can be upgaded to a terabyte. Both models are available in silver and space gray.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip

Buyers have more options with the M3 Pro chip, which comes in a variety of specs. First, you can get both the 14-inch or 16-inch Macbook Pros with this chip. That means you can choose either 11- or 12-core CPU, 14- or -18-core GPU, 18 or 36 GB of unified memory and up to a terabyte of SSD storage. This laptop also comes in a new colorway: space black.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Max chip

The most powerful of the new chips, the M3 Max, is available in 14-inch or 16-inch screens, with 14- or 16-core CPU, 30- or 40-core GPU, up to 48 GB of unified memory and a terabyte of SSD storage. All M3 Max laptops are available in space black or silver.

Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip

The 2023 iMac is now powered by M3 and faster than ever. The 24-inch model comes in three options with different levels of specs, all with an 8-core CPU, 8- or 10-core GPU, up to 512 GB of storage and 8 GB of unified memory.

Products from Apple’s summer ‘Wonderlust’ event

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 came with some exciting upgrades: thinner borders, a lighter frame made of a new titanium alloy, a slightly larger display and a periscopic telephoto lens camera. It also now has a programmable Action Button instead of a silent switch, Dynamic Island notifications and super-fast charging, thanks to its adoption of USB-C.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 was a big step forward — now powered by Apple silicon, the company’s most powerful watch chip yet. It is faster than ever with improved battery life and uses impressive “double tap” controls.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

For an even more versatile, rugged and capable Apple Watch, the Ultra 2 is made for athletes and outdoors enthusiasts with 100 meters of water resistance and a corrosion-resistant titanium case. Additionally, its construction is carbon neutral.

Updated Airpods with USB-C

Airpods didn’t get a major upgrade this year, but they joined other Apple devices on the universal charging standard: USB-C.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.