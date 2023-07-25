Best back-to-school essentials for middle schoolers

There’s plenty of summer still left to go, but before you know it, it’ll be time to get the kids ready for school again. Unlike younger children, middle schoolers already know the ins and outs of school, so they don’t require much to get into the swing of things once school starts again.

That’s good news for you and your wallet, but you’ll also want to ensure they have everything they need to get off on the right foot. That includes essentials such as binders for keeping their schoolwork organized, pens for taking notes and pencil cases for storing them.

Essentials for middle schoolers

If your child is heading into the sixth, seventh or eighth grade, you’ll want to ensure they’re well-prepared to succeed. Good habits can begin to form at this stage that can carry over to high school, which can set them up for success in the future. However, they need several essentials right from the very start.

You won’t need to spend money on laptops, but at this stage, things such as pens, pencils and math tools such as calculators and geometry sets are crucial. Students with an artistic side can use paintbrushes, drawing kits or tablets, markers and pencil crayons. Also, don’t forget to get them clothing, including shoes, shirts and pants.

Best back-to-school deals for middle schoolers

Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils

Kids with a creative side can develop their drawing skills with these 24 colored pencils. They have soft led for smooth application and come in a tin case for protection and organization. They’re suitable for coloring, shading and layering and have a thick core for superior durability.

Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Math is one of the fundamentals of academic learning, so any student needs to have a reliable calculator. Texas Instruments is a trusted brand, and this calculator offers many functions, and a two-line display shows entry and calculated results simultaneously. Plus, it’s solar- and battery-powered.

Bluboon Kids School Backpack

This backpack is spacious but not oversized enough to feel bulky, making it suitable for teen and preteen students. It has small pockets to keep personal items secure, padded adjustable shoulder straps and is made with durable water-resistant material. Plus, it comes in 13 stylish colors.

Brinks Solid Brass 4-Dial Resettable Padlock

Most students have their own locker by the sixth grade, but sometimes they must purchase a lock separately. This lock is durable, offering a 1,200-pound cut resistance and a four-dial combination mechanism that’s easy to set, use and reset. Also, it’s suitable for keeping backpacks secure.

Five Star Spiral Notebook and Study App

A binder for each subject can be burdensome, making this five-subject notebook an excellent buy for keeping things light and organized. It has 200 pages that should last several months. And the Five Star study app lets you make instant flashcards and sync your notes to Google Drive.

Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag

This lunch bag is made with premium materials for long-lasting durability and has strong zippers that are easy to open and close. You can get this lunch bag in various prints, such as dinosaurs, unicorns, sports and more. It features a padded strap and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters

These highlighters come in 24 colors and are excellent for active note-taking, and have a super-slim build that’s easy to control. Smearguard ink technology prevents them from smearing various pen inks and markers, and the odorless formula makes them safe for prolonged use.

Adidas Boys’ Active Sports Athletic Tricot Jogger Pant

Versatile joggers are excellent for any middle schooler since they’re comfortable enough for everyday wear and during gym class if permitted. These pants are 100% polyester and offer a standard fit, two front-hand pockets and a button fly. Plus, they’re machine-washable and come in seven colors.

Real Essentials Boys’ Five-pack Basketball Shorts

If you have a son who loves basketball, developing their skills early on can help them giant leaps forward once they get to high school. However, they need the right gear, which includes comfortable shorts. These shorts have a stretchy waistband and are great for other sports, including soccer and track.

Paper Mate Clearpoint Pencils

A pencil is the most important tool a student uses, so it’s crucial to have several available at all times. Lead pencils are superior to traditional pencils since you don’t need to sharpen them, and these have a side lead-advance lever for loading lead quickly.

Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker

The great thing about these sneakers is the sleek design that makes them suitable for various occasions, meaning your child can wear them to school and casually as well. They’re available in 51 colorways and have a rubber outsole for superior durability and traction.

Hyeta 32-ounce Water Bottle

Children should learn the importance of staying hydrated from a young age, making this refillable water bottle a must-buy for any middle schooler. It has a flip-top lid with a secure lock, a wide-mouth opening for easily fitting ice cubes and a portable carrying strap.

