Wayfair offers awesome sales frequently throughout the year, and the Fourth of July is no exception. This year, the popular retailer has discounted everything from outdoor furniture to grills and pet products to appliances during the sale, which has already started and runs through July 5. So whether you want to update your outdoor living space or your kitchen, Wayfair has you covered during its annual summer clearance.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM WAYFAIR’S FOURTH OF JULY CLEARANCE

For frequent Wayfair shoppers as well as those new to the retailer, chances are you’ll find something you need and want for your home. Although Wayfair prices are always competitive, you’ll find deep discounts during sales events. During this year’s Fourth of July clearance, markdowns as much as 70% off are available on products across numerous categories.

BEST FOURTH OF JULY DEALS FROM WAYFAIR

Char-Broil Performance Series 5-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

You’ll be ready to impress your guests at summer cookouts with this well-equipped grill that features five spacious burners and useful side shelves. It boasts a durable build with rust-resistant components and a sleek stainless steel exterior.

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Not only will this outdoor furniture set add a touch of style to your patio or deck, but it will also provide comfortable seating for four. In addition to a table, it includes a sofa and two chairs with weather-resistant cushions.

George Oliver Steel Outdoor Fire Pit

This attractive fire pit makes a nice addition to any yard for gathering for late-night conversations. It sports a compact design and comes with a spark-proof cover and poker.

Majestic Pet Products Rory Pillow

A soft pillow will provide the perfect spot for your best four-legged friend to nap and dream. This one features soft cushioning and a washable fleece cover. It’s available in a choice of six colors and three sizes.

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

You can make delicious ice cream treats all summer long with Cuisinart’s Mix It In model that makes sherbet, ice cream, sorbet and more. But what makes this machine extra special is the topping dispenser that makes it possible to add your favorite mixable toppings with the touch of a button.

GE Appliances Smart 18.6 Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator

With ample interior space, a well-organized shelver and a modern design, this refrigerator is ideal for any contemporary kitchen. It earns the Energy Star rating, so you can feel confident that it uses electricity efficiently. It comes in a choice of five finishes that resist smudges and fingerprints.

AllModern Ratcliff Outdoor Adirondack Chair

From lounging by the pool to napping on the porch, AllModern’s Adirondack chair provides a comfortable place to enjoy your summer breaks. It’s made of recycled material that holds up well to the elements. This stylish outdoor chair comes in a choice of numerous colors to match your decor.

Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Arviso Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The flexible support of memory foam and the cooling effect of gel layers make this mattress comfortable for all types of sleepers. It offers mid-level support and minimal motion transfer for uninterrupted sleep. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty.

Kelly Clarkson Home Kitchen Island Pendant Light

The modern look and clean line of this pendant light will give your kitchen an updated look with little effort. It features four adjustable lights and comes in a choice of four finishes.

Andover Mills Mirabal Duvet Cover

Soft microfiber material and pretty prints make this duvet cover a nice touch for your bedroom. It has a zippered closure that keeps it secure over your favorite duvet. Two shams are included.

