Photo scanners are useful for digitizing photos, slides or important documents, whether at work or at home.

Which photo scanner is best?

With the right photo scanner, you can upload several images and documents in a short period. However, depending on what types of images you want to scan, you may require specific scanners, especially if you hope to digitize old film or film slides. And those scanning a long series of photos may prefer quick-operating scanners that won’t take as long for each individual image.

The Epson V600 Color Photo Scanner is versatile enough to work with most types of photos, and does so at high resolutions.

What to know before you buy a photo scanner

Use

How you plan to use your scanner will determine which is the best photo scanner for you. Many scanners can scan film photos, slides and other antique photography media. You can also find models versatile enough to accommodate a range of photo scanning needs. Scanning speed also matters to those who scan many photos or documents, and is worth prioritizing if it applies to you.

Photo scanner types

You can find a range of scanners, depending on what you hope to use them for. The most common are flatbed, portable and sheet-fed scanners.

Flatbed scanners have a hinged lid over a glass surface on which the photo is laid. They’re most suitable for use in an office or home due to their large size.

have a hinged lid over a glass surface on which the photo is laid. They’re most suitable for use in an office or home due to their large size. Portable scanners include extra-small designs similar to sheet-fed models. They offer lower resolution than flatbed scanners. However, they’re perfect for scanning photos and documents on the go, and they often don’t even require a power source.

include extra-small designs similar to sheet-fed models. They offer lower resolution than flatbed scanners. However, they’re perfect for scanning photos and documents on the go, and they often don’t even require a power source. Sheet-fed scanners are fed from one end and produce the photo or sheet at the other end after they’ve been scanned — not unlike a common printer. These work best for scanning high volumes of photos and documents, though they’re often more expensive than flatbed or portable scanners.

Dual-sided scanning

Dual-sided scanning, often called duplexing, can significantly decrease how long it takes to scan things in. This makes double-sided scanners preferable for scanning several images or documents in succession. Many office professionals also choose duplexing scanners for their ease of use when digitizing documents. Scanners that scan both sides simultaneously come in both sheet-fed and portable configurations. However, dual-sided scanners tend to be more expensive than single-sided scanners.

What to look for in a quality photo scanner

Resolution

You can find scanners with resolution ranging from 600 to 9,600 dots per inch. If your scanner is for professional use or for upscaling vintage film, you may consider looking at scanners that offer 9,600 dpi. Otherwise, most find flatbed scanners with around 1,200 dpi suitable for their needs. If you’re only scanning text documents and don’t need high-resolution scanning, a resolution as low as 600 dpi should be suitable.

Connections

The type of connection- a scanner uses determines compatibility with your computer or device. Most use either a USB-A cable or a wireless connection over Wi-Fi. If you need a scanner that can connect to mobile devices or computers without wired inputs, it’s worth investing in a wireless scanner.

Scanning bed size

The size of the scanning bed determines what types of photos you can scan. Small scanners usually accommodate card-sized images, while average scanners accommodate sizes of up to 8.5 by 11 inches for standard documents. The biggest scanners include larger surface areas for professional or industrial use.

How much you can expect to spend on photo scanners

Cheap scanners cost as little as $110. However, most mid-tier scanners range from $200-$800. High-end scanners cost up to $1,100, with industrial scanners even pricier.

Photo scanners FAQ

Can you rent photo scanners for slides?

A. You can find a variety of scanners for rent from online retailers. Still, most who use scanners regularly can find affordable models for purchase that can handle things such as film, slides and other old media.

Can you convert photo slides to a digital format?

A. Yes, in a few ways. One common method includes using a photo scanner, some of which have a built-in compartment for uploading slides directly to a computer. Other options include using a slide duplicator, using a high-resolution film scanner or taking it into a photo store that can scan the slides in for you.

What’s the best photo scanner to buy?

Top photo scanner

Epson Perfection V600 Color Slide And Film Photo Scanner

What you need to know: This scanner offers simple controls and high-resolution scanning for color images up to 9,600 dpi.

What you’ll love: It uses LED light for minimal power consumption and includes units for film strips and slides, as well as other common film types. It connects to Windows and Mac computers with a USB connection.

What you should consider: This scanner operates more slowly than most other units.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top photo scanner for the money

Plustek Ephoto Z300 Color Document And Photo Scanner

What you need to know: This scanner works perfectly for most users needing to scan standard-sized documents and photos.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for image scanning up to 600 dpi It begins operation automatically when a photo or document is inserted. Purchase comes with software for editing photos.

What you should consider: Some users had trouble with its software for MacOS.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Canon ImageFormula RS40 Color Document And Photo Scanner

What you need to know: This swift scanner is perfect for office or other public use, with an easy-to-use interface and dual-sided scanning.

What you’ll love: It can manage up to 40 items per minute, scanning photos or documents at resolutions up to 1,200 dpi. It accommodates a range of sizes from card-sized to full document-sized pages.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than most other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

