Best Kosas product

Kosas is considered an all-ages-friendly beauty brand, particularly because it offers a broad range of products that come in neutral shades.

Which Kosas product is best?

Kosas arrived on the market in 2015, and since then, it has earned a reputation for clean products that are gentle on skin with nourishing ingredients. Now with over 30 products available ranging from lip glosses to body washes, Kosas is becoming the go-to brand for many people.

Kosas products are designed for comfort and everyday wear — a stark contrast from heavier makeup products that clog pores or create a “caked-on” appearance. One of Kosas’ top products, Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder, is well-received for its weightless formula and natural finish.

What to know before you buy Kosas products

About Kosas

Kosas presents itself as a clean beauty brand with a high focus on creating formulas with safe ingredients that don’t irritate sensitive skin. The makeup collection features lightweight products that are comfortable enough for all-day wear, including outdoors or to special events. Most products are infused with nourishing ingredients, such as jojoba oil or bamboo extracts, and do double-duty as both makeup and skin care.

What products does Kosas offer?

Kosas is best-known for its makeup collection, which currently includes a variety of brow, lip, face, cheek and eye products. Some products are characterized as weightless because they have a barely-there feel as well as a natural finish and texture. Even so, they’re highly pigmented and offer long-lasting color.

Kosas recently added body products to its lineup, including a deodorant and body wash. Both formulas include exfoliating ingredients, such as glycolic and lactic acids, to refine skin’s appearance. The products are also infused with skin-softening ingredients, including allantoin and hyaluronic acid.

What to look for in quality Kosas products

Clean formulas

Kosas offers clean formulas whose ingredients adhere to the highest U.S., EU, Credo and Sephora standards. All products are made without 2,700 harmful ingredients commonly seen in beauty and skin care products, including silicones, talc, phthalates, sulfates, aluminum and parabens.

Instead, Kosas designs formulas with ingredients that have clinically backed results. The Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation, for instance, contains avocado oil, which moisturizes and softens skin. The Kosas Good Body Skin Deodorant is made with alpha hydroxy acids, which resurface skin and improve its texture.

Skin care benefits

Only some makeup products offer skin care benefits, which is typically in the form of a single nourishing ingredient. Kosas products, however, typically offer three or more nourishing ingredients in every formula, whether it’s setting powder or lip balm. Some Kosas formulas also contain calming ingredients, such as allantoin and aloe vera, to soothe sensitive skin.

Shade variety

Most Kosas makeup products are available in a variety of shades. The concealer and foundation, for example, are available in a well-rounded shade assortment with warm, cool and neutral undertones. Most lip products are available in approximately 10 shades, and Kosas’ best-selling brow products come in six or more colors.

Kosas beauty bundles

Kosas has beauty bundles, sometimes referred to as Starter Sets, that pique the interest of many shoppers. They contain a curated assortment featuring not only Kosas’ most popular products, but ones that are used together most often. Kosas beauty bundles include essential products for creating eye, lip or full-face looks. Other bundles are samplers and give shoppers an opportunity to test a range of new and best-selling Kosas products.

How much you can expect to spend on Kosas products

Kosas sells mini products for around $14, and most of the brand’s full-size varieties cost $18-$42. Kosas beauty bundles, which include up to six makeup and body products, run $29-$80.

Kosas products FAQ

How often does Kosas release new products?

A. Kosas has a growing collection, but it’s not clear how often the beauty brand adds new products to its lineup. However, Kosas frequently releases new bundle packs featuring a combination of new and best-selling products.

Can I wear Kosas eye makeup if I have contact lenses?

A. Yes, many Kosas eye makeup products are safe to use if you wear contact lenses or have sensitive eyes. Several Kosas eye products are also water-based, which means they’ll wash off easily without irritating eyes.

What are the best Kosas products to buy?

Top Kosas product

Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder

What you need to know: This talc-free vegan setting powder is one of few on the market that’s suitable for all skin types.

What you’ll love: The powder has a natural finish that’s virtually undetectable. It’s infused with oil-absorbing bamboo stem extract, which in turn minimizes shine. The non-irritating formula is made without silicones, gluten, formaldehyde or other heavy chemicals.

What you should consider: It didn’t have the pore-blurring effect that some people expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Kosas product for money

Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a quick and easy application, this retractable brow pencil is worth adding to your makeup collection.

What you’ll love: The pencil has a nourishing formula made with castor oil to promote lush, shiny brows. The dual-tipped barrel has a spoolie to blend and distribute color. The shade range includes various undertones, making it simple to find the right color.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the pencil broke away from the barrel and kept falling out.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Lipstick

What you need to know: Suitable for dry lips, this lightweight formula is deeply hydrating and won’t settle into cracked areas.

What you’ll love: The lipstick is a long-wearing formula with rich, fade-resistant pigment. It’s made without SLS and SLES, which means it’s non-drying. Lips stay soft all day, thanks to jojoba and rosehip oils and mango seed butter.

What you should consider: The most common concern was that the shade range was rather limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.