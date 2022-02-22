Best hearing aid cleaning kit

Cleaning your hearing aid at home can remove the wax and debris that accumulates over time, extending its lifespan and making it a more effective device.

Which hearing aid cleaning kits are best?

Hearing aids aren’t cheap, so most people with hearing loss will do everything they can to keep their devices working for as long as possible. This involves keeping your hearing aids clean. Dust, moisture and earwax can slowly break down the working components of your hearing aid, so regular maintenance with cleaning tools is crucial.

Hearing aid cleaning kits come with everything you need in a compact package. The Ezy Dose 5-in-1 Hearing Aid Cleaning Kit is the top pick because it’s affordable and comes with a lightweight plastic case.

What to know before you buy a hearing aid cleaning kit

Important tools for cleaning your hearing aid

The audiologist’s office will probably clean your hearing aid every time you go in for a checkup, but there are many things that you can do at home to keep the device in excellent shape between appointments. When choosing a hearing aid cleaning kit, it’s important to verify that most of the following tools are included.

These simple tools have soft bristles that can be used to scrub away any wax or dust that has accumulated on various parts of the hearing aid. Some kits may come with multiple brushes of varying sizes and softness, just be sure to clean the electrical components gently as these parts can be fragile. Vent cleaner: This tool is specially designed for removing debris that has built up in the vents of the hearing aid. They tend to look like thin pipe cleaners that are small enough to fit through the holes of the vents.

This tool is specially designed for removing debris that has built up in the vents of the hearing aid. They tend to look like thin pipe cleaners that are small enough to fit through the holes of the vents. Wax remover: Otherwise known as wax picks, these tools resemble toothpicks and are often constructed from a durable metal like steel. Wax removers usually have a sharp tip that’s meant for scraping away tough wax residue and other debris.

Otherwise known as wax picks, these tools resemble toothpicks and are often constructed from a durable metal like steel. Wax removers usually have a sharp tip that’s meant for scraping away tough wax residue and other debris. Screwdriver: Most hearing aids are held together by tiny metal screws, so some cleaning kits come with a screwdriver that can be used to take apart your device for easy maintenance.

Most hearing aids are held together by tiny metal screws, so some cleaning kits come with a screwdriver that can be used to take apart your device for easy maintenance. Multipurpose tool: Similar in theory to a Swiss army knife, these multitools often contain a combination of the tools described above.

What to look for in a quality hearing aid cleaning kit

Additional tools

There are many other tools that can be included in a hearing aid cleaning kit. Some of these are less essential than other items, but they nevertheless can make taking care of your hearing aid quick and easy. Microfiber cloths are common, and you can also find tools with magnetic tips that are used for handling small batteries. Some high-end kits may even come with a drying station for dehumidifying your hearing aids and keeping them clean when they aren’t being used.

Carrying case

Most hearing aid cleaning kits come with some kind of carrying case or bag. These cases can keep your cleaning tools organized and might even have enough space to double as storage for your hearing aids.

Instructions

Regardless of how many high-quality tools are included with the purchase, you might have a hard time if your kit doesn’t come with directions on how to use them. When selecting a kit, read the product details closely to make sure detailed instructions are included.

How much you can expect to spend on a hearing aid cleaning kit

The cost of a hearing aid cleaning kit will usually depend on the tools that are included. Most basic kits are relatively affordable, around $5-$20.

Hearing aid cleaning kit FAQ

How can I extend the life of my hearing aid?

A. In addition to regular cleanings, don’t skip scheduled appointments with the audiologist. Consider leaving the battery door open when the device isn’t in use, and think about buying a dehumidifier specially designed for hearing aids.

How often should I clean my hearing aids?

A. Your hearing aids should be professionally cleaned at the audiologist’s office every six months or so, but you should also clean them yourself with a cleaning kit at least twice a week. It’s also recommended that you wipe down the devices and open the battery door every night to help the hearing aids dry out.

What’s the best hearing aid cleaning kit to buy?

Top hearing aid cleaning kit

Ezy Dose 5-in-1 Hearing Aid Cleaning Kit

What you need to know: This kit comes with five tools built into a convenient storage case design.

What you’ll love: One of the more popular cleaning kits, this set of tools includes a brush, vent cleaner, wax pick and more built into a sleek carrying case. There’s also a magnetic tool for replacing the hearing aid battery.

What you should consider: The tools are attached to a swivel, making them difficult to use at certain angles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hearing aid cleaning kit for the money

Mudder 7-Piece Hearing Aid Cleaning Kit

What you need to know: This affordable kit includes the basic tools alongside a microfiber cloth and velvet storage bag.

What you’ll love: Six cleaning tools are in the kit, including a steel wax remover pick, screwdriver and a multitool with a wax loop. The velvet storage bag is the perfect size for holding everything and the microfiber cloth can also be used to clean eyeglasses.

What you should consider: This cleaning kit doesn’t come with any instructions on how to use the tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anico 8-Piece Cleaning Kit with Case

What you need to know: Another solid option, this cleaning kit comes with seven tools and a durable carrying case.

What you’ll love: All of the basic tools are included, and each one is constructed from durable and lightweight nylon. The included brush has a magnetic tip for handling hearing aid batteries, and the zippered case is sturdy and portable.

What you should consider: The kit comes with no instructions, and some users wished that the carrying case had divided compartments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

