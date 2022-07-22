Which cat travel aid is best?

Next to traveling with kids, there are few things more exhausting than going on a trip with your cat. There are a few tools that can make the journey (somewhat) tolerable for your cat and slightly less stressful for you. Consider yourself lucky if your cat doesn’t wail for the first hour and then spends the next two hours trying to break free. Its comfort and safety are vital, and the Sherpa Original Deluxe Cat Carrier Bag is an excellent choice for that.

What to know before you buy a cat travel aid

Comfortable and safe to use

For many people, their pets are the only kids they have. So naturally, they only want the best for their furry friends, and that includes ensuring safety. Before buying anything for the road, consider whether it is safe for your cat. It shouldn’t be able to break out of a carrier or harness, run around in the car or cause a disturbance. Remember that traveling is just as stressful to cats as it is for you to travel with them.

Go on a test road trip

You never know how your cat will act when in a vehicle. So, you don’t want the first time to be when you are about to go on a cross-country road trip. Before buying any cat travel aids, put your cat in the vehicle (preferably in a carrier) and drive around the neighborhood. You probably have a good idea already if you have taken your pets to the vet, but a non-vet drive can alter a cat’s behavior (strangely, it knows when a vet visit is impending). By doing this, you can observe how it feels, if it’s frightful or enjoying the ride.

Pack just the essentials

While some pets are considered children, you don’t have to pack everything. Generally, a cat will be too consumed with what is going on around it, that it won’t even notice its favorite toys. So, save yourself some trouble and only pack the essentials to make the travel easier. It’s no use buying all the travel aids if your cat isn’t going to use them.

What to look for in a quality cat travel aid

Durable construction

There are plenty of options for traveling with a cat, but a good-quality gadget is strong and durable. It must be able to withstand claws, bites and scratching so that your pet stays out no matter how unhappy they are. Confining a cat is stressful, but it can do a lot of damage to the vehicle’s interior and even harm themselves.

Natural ingredients

If you decide to use scents or other stimulation to calm your cat, steer clear of processed or manufactured ingredients. A cat’s nose is incredibly sensitive to strange smells, and it could fight back when it encounters something foreign. It is always best to use herbal remedies or ingredients, as it could be more accustomed to natural smells.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat travel aid

The average cost of traveling with your pet depends on the gadgets and tools you want to take with you. But generally, it is fairly inexpensive. A disposable litter box costs $10-$15, while a comfy carrier costs $30-$40.

Cat travel aid FAQ

Can you travel with a pet without putting them in a basket or cage?

A. Yes, you can but that depends on several factors. If your cat is familiar with vehicles, it shouldn’t be a problem if it doesn’t distract you. On the other hand, having a comfy basket at hand will give it a warm and relatively safe space to relax. You shouldn’t travel with your cat by yourself if it isn’t restrained.

Should you give your cat some catnip before a trip?

A. That depends on your cat. For some, it has a relaxing effect but for others, it increases their playfulness or aggression. It shouldn’t be an issue if catnip chills them out a bit.

What’s the best cat travel aid to buy?

Top cat travel aid

Sherpa Original Deluxe Cat Carrier Bag

What you need to know: The best way to travel with your cat is to make them feel safe, which this cat carrier does perfectly.

What you’ll love: The mesh sides of the carrier are strong enough to withstand claws and teeth but allows your cat to see what’s going on outside. It has a shoulder strap and two carrying handles. There is a zipper on the front and on the top for easy access and a comfy faux lambskin liner.

What you should consider: It is only large enough for one cat, so you’ll need to buy a second one for an additional pet.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top cat travel aid for the money

Sentry Good Behavior Calming Collar for Cats

What you need to know: If your cat is easily stressed out over noises and movement, this calming collar will reduce their anxiety.

What you’ll love: The collar contains 1% pheromones and 80% lavender to simulate the soothing scent of a nurturing mother cat. Your pet should start feeling calmer after about 10 minutes and one collar lasts for a month.

What you should consider: The collar isn’t the breakaway type, so when it gets stuck or hooks on something, it can injure your cat.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Nature’s Miracle Disposable Cat Litter Box

What you need to know: Being comfortable isn’t just about the ride, but about the breaks, too. This disposable litter box makes going to the toilet easier and mess-free.

What you’ll love: The litter box is made from biodegradable paper. As soon as your cat is done, you can simply throw it in the trash. If your pet is comfortable enough to go while in the car, it draws out odors from smell control.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with litter sand, so you need to add your own before hitting the road.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

