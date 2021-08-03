Live video from Japan

Quest for Gold: Update on the medal-winning athletes we’ve profiled at the Tokyo 2020 Games

Quest for Gold

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ Stefanie Dolson (13) heads to the basket past Japan’s Stephanie Mawuli (3) during a women’s 3-on-3 basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

With over half of the 2020 Tokyo Games complete, here are some of the medal-winning local athletes so far that we’ve profiled over the past few months on Quest for Gold:

Stefanie Dolson – 3×3 Basketball
Gold Medal
Interview

Ryan Murphy – Swimming
Gold Medal
Interview

Blake Pieroni – Swimming
Gold Medal
Interview

Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman – Softball
Silver Medal
Interview: Monica AbbottVideo | Cat Osterman

Kevin McDowell – Triathlon
Silver Medal
InterviewVideo

Hannah Roberts – BMX
Silver Medal
InterviewVideo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan 2020

More Olympic News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Quest for Gold
with Ryan Burrow QuestForGold

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games. He’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other newsmakers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games. (Click for more.)

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Olympic News

More Olympic News

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold