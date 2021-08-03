Quest for Gold: Update on the medal-winning athletes we’ve profiled at the Tokyo 2020 Games

With over half of the 2020 Tokyo Games complete, here are some of the medal-winning local athletes so far that we’ve profiled over the past few months on Quest for Gold:
Stefanie Dolson – 3×3 Basketball
Gold Medal
Interview
Ryan Murphy – Swimming
Gold Medal
Interview
Blake Pieroni – Swimming
Gold Medal
Interview
Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman – Softball
Silver Medal
Interview: Monica Abbott – Video | Cat Osterman
Kevin McDowell – Triathlon
Silver Medal
Interview – Video
Hannah Roberts – BMX
Silver Medal
Interview – Video