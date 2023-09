On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

-The U.S. Men’s Basketball team has been rolling through Manila

-Simone Biles keeps checking the boxes on a possible Olympic appearance

-U.S. Track and Field cleaned up in Budapest

-A couple big names are officially retiring from USWNT

-And we speak with Canadian beach volleyball duo Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes about using every opportunity to grow and learn heading into the Paris Games