On this week’s Quest for Gold:

-Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyle shine in the 100m at the World Championships in Budapest

-Simone Biles prepares for her second test of her comeback

-Olympic bids for Rhythmic Gymnastics are on the line in Spain

-And the men’s FIBA World Cup gets underway in Manila, Joe Vardon, Senior Basketball Writer for The Athletic gives us a preview of the team and its mission heading into Paris 2024