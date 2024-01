This week on Quest for Gold:

-The NBA plays a game in Paris, seven months ahead of the Olympics

-The mayor of Paris says he’ll swim in the Seine River ahead of the Games

-USA Badminton’s CEO has been suspended

-Five more U.S. athletes have qualified for Paris

-And we chat with Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas ahead of what will be her second Olympic games.

