On this week’s Quest for Gold:

-The USWNT needs to put down a frequent foe to move on in the WWC

-Simone Biles competes for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics. NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankart spoke with former Olympian, and gymnastics commentator Kathy Johnson Clark on Biles’ return to the sport

-Katie Ledecky grabbed gold to set a new record at the Worlds

-Tom Daley is looking at a 2024 comeback

-Brittney Griner is taking a break

-And Dolly Parton + Queen will inspire the Olympic coverage!