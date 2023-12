On this week’s Quest for Gold:

-The IOC prepares to name the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympic host cities

-More tickets go on sale for the 2024 games in Paris

-You could see Giannis or Luka in Paris next summer, but not both

-And we talk to U-23 Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper Christopher Brady about trying to make the Olympic roster, and goals for Paris 2024