In this episode of Quest for Gold:

-We’re live from Atlanta’s Centennial Park

-We talk with Terrence Burns of T Burns Sports Group LLC about how Olympic bids come to be, and how host nations and countries are chosen – Terrence Burns blog on the LA 2028 bid | Terrence Burns blog on the Pyeongchang 2018 bid

-The U.S. is dominating the Pan Am Games – Team USA update on the PanAm Games

-The U.S. has punched tickets to Paris for 3×3 basketball for both the men and women

-Mary Lou Retton is in recovery

Atlanta’s Centennial Park photo gallery:

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Atlanta’s Centennial Park (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)