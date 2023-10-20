On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

-The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee offices were raided again

-New sports have been added to the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

-Kevin Durant has his eyes on a new Olympic record

-Mary Lou Retton remains hospitalized

-A celebrity lands a job with the IOC

-Boxing is still up in the air for 2028

-And we talk about what the Official World Golf Ranking’s decision to disqualify LIV golf tournaments from its ranking system, and what that could mean for Olympic qualification with AP golf writer Doug Ferguson