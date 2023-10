On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

-USA Men’s Gymnastics does something they haven’t done in nearly a decade

-Simone Biles continues to wow

-Another NBA superstar is eyeing Paris

-The U.S. has its first Olympic breakdancing bid

-What’s up with Paris bedbugs?

-And we talk with marathon runner Molly Seidel about the upcoming Chicago Marathon and what life has been like since winning bronze in Tokyo