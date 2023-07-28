On our first episode of Quest for Gold ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris:

-We talk with Nexstar’s Marielena Balouris, who was in France and on hand for the one year preview celebration.

-We keep our eye on the USWNT as it competes in the Women’s World Cup, where they’ve been more successful recently than in the Olympics.

-And we preview some of the conversations we’ll be having with experts, athletes, and coaches over the next year.

Welcome back to Quest for Gold! The road to Paris starts now!