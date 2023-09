On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold we get a tour of the Olympiapark Munich, the location of the 1972 Summer Olympic Games. We learn about the originality of the park, the contemporary uses, and the potential for a future games there.

For more on Olympiapark Munich: https://www.olympiapark.de/en

The Hill (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Olympic Tower (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Games. (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Inside Olympiapark (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Olympic Stadium sign (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Olympic Stadium (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Rememberance to Israeli athletes killed. (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Memorial to 11 Isarelis killed in the terror attack. (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Alps from Olympic Tower (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The gymanstics and handball venue (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Olympic swim and dive venue (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

The Olympic Swimming Venue (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)