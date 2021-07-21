Quest for Gold – Episode 65: Blake Pieroni says for USA Swimming ‘Gold is the standard…We wanna win everything’

Blake Pieroni competes in the 200 Freestyle on Day Three of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Bloomington at Counsilman Billingsley Aquatics Center on May 18, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Quest for Gold…the last before Tokyo 2020!

Competitions are already underway as we await opening ceremonies. And we’ve already seen athlete protests.

One American volleyball player has already been ruled out of the games due to COVID-19.

The USWNT is stunned by an old foe.

Softball is back.

A host city for the 2032 games is announced.

And in our athlete spotlight we talk with gold medal swimmer Blake Pieroni (Chesterton, IN), who is looking forward to his second games. He admits there’s more pressure this year because of the pandemic. Listen here:

Thanks for listening this Olympic cycle! Enjoy the games in Tokyo!