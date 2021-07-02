Quest for Gold – Episode 61: USA Fencing’s Eliza Stone on 2020 Olympic breakthrough: ‘I stopped thinking about it as a burden’

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Rescue crews combing through the rubble at the Champlain Towers found the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

“We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said.