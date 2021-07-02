Quest for Gold – Episode 61: USA Fencing’s Eliza Stone on 2020 Olympic breakthrough: ‘I stopped thinking about it as a burden’

Anne-Elizabeth Stone of the United States celebrates after defeating Maria Belen Perez Maurice of Argentina (not pictured) in the fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout on Day 11 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games at Lima Convention Center on August 06, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

Nursing athletes will be allowed to bring their infants to Tokyo.

The USA men’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, and tennis rosters are set.

Baseball, judo, and water polo teams will be announced soon. And in our athlete spotlight we talk with fencer Eliza Stone.  The Chicago native and Princeton grad missed out on the 2016 Olympics, and was thinking about giving up the sport.  But with a little bit of time, and some encouragement managed to punch her ticket to Tokyo five years later.

Listen to her journey here…

